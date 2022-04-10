 Christians mark Palm Sunday with Jerusalem procession - Albuquerque Journal

Christians mark Palm Sunday with Jerusalem procession

By Associated Press

JERUSALEM — Thousands of Christian pilgrims took part in Palm Sunday celebrations in Jerusalem at the start of the Holy Week.

The holiday this year comes as tourists are returning to the Holy Land following two years of disruption during the pandemic. It also is taking place as tensions between Israelis and Palestinians are rising amid a spate of recent Palestinian attacks in Israel that have prompted military raids in the occupied West Bank in response.

Worshippers carried palm fronds and olive branches and marched from the top of the Mount of Olives to the Old City of Jerusalem.

Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem and is the start of the church’s most solemn week, which includes the Good Friday re-enactment of Jesus’ crucifixion and death and his resurrection on Easter.

The procession made its way from the Mount of Olives past the Garden of Gethsemane where, according to biblical tradition, Jesus was betrayed, then finally into the alleyways of the Old City.

Home » News » World » Christians mark Palm Sunday with Jerusalem procession

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Mission unstoppable
ABQnews Seeker
Forward Flag uses service dogs, counseling ... Forward Flag uses service dogs, counseling to boost America's military veterans
2
Bernalillo County duped out of over $447K in email ...
ABQnews Seeker
Man allegedly posed as an approved ... Man allegedly posed as an approved vendor seeking new payment method
3
Complaints pump brakes on old school approach
ABQnews Seeker
Rio Rancho driving instructor draws accusations, ... Rio Rancho driving instructor draws accusations, suspended from teaching for six months
4
Suit filed over random shootings along I-25
ABQnews Seeker
Couple, still dealing with injuries, alleges ... Couple, still dealing with injuries, alleges NMSP could have warned public
5
Heat, wind hit New Mexico as crews battle blazes
ABQnews Seeker
Warnings that strong winds and hot ... Warnings that strong winds and hot and dry weather could produce dangerous wildfires blanketed most of New Mexico on Saturday as crews continued to ...
6
Defendants protest trial delays in New Mexico compound raid
ABQnews Seeker
Five suspects arrested in 2018 after ... Five suspects arrested in 2018 after remains of 3-year-old boy discovered
7
Documents reveal 2-year-old Rio Rancho boy shot by brother
ABQnews Seeker
Shortly after discovering their 2-year-old son ... Shortly after discovering their 2-year-old son shot in the kitchen, Santa Fe police officer Jonathan Harmon told his wife their 4-year-old must have 'been ...
8
1 killed, 1 injured in plane crash in Sandoval ...
ABQnews Seeker
One person was killed and a ... One person was killed and a young man was injured in a small plane crash Saturday afternoon in a sparsely populated region of Sandoval ...
9
More flee as Ukraine warns of stepped-up Russian attacks
AP Feeds
Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches ... Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine on Saturday, a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and ...
10
Santa Fe artist canonizes everyday saints through paint and ...
Arts
Erin Currier's focus on garbage started ... Erin Currier's focus on garbage started when she was working as a barista in Taos while studying at the old College of Santa Fe.