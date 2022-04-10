 Biden, Modi to speak as US presses for hard line on Russia - Albuquerque Journal

Biden, Modi to speak as US presses for hard line on Russia

By Fatima Hussein and Ashok Sharma / Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. — President Joe Biden is set to speak with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as he presses world leaders to take a hard line against Russia’s Ukraine invasion.

India’s neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington and earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who lauded India this month for judging “the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way.”

Most recently, India abstained when the U.N. General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations that the U.S. and Ukraine have called war crimes.

The vote was 93-24 with 58 abstentions.

In the virtual meeting, Biden will talk about the consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine “and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Sunday.

They’ll discuss “strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” she said.

India continues to purchase Russian energy supplies, despite pressure from Western countries to avoid buying Russian oil and gas. The U.S. has also considered sanctions on India for its recent purchase of advanced Russian air defense systems.

Last month, the state-run Indian Oil Corp. bought 3 million barrels of crude from Russia to secure its needs, resisting entreaties from the West to avoid such purchases. India isn’t alone in buying Russian energy, however. Several European allies such as Germany have continued to do so, despite public pressure to end these contracts.

Indian media reports said Russia was offering a discount on oil purchases of 20% below global benchmark prices.

Iraq is India’s top supplier, with a 27% share. Saudi Arabia is second at around 17%, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 13% and the U.S. at 9%, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

Biden and Modi last spoke in March.

___

Sharma reported from New Delhi.

Home » News » Nation » Biden, Modi to speak as US presses for hard line on Russia

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
'Cabaret,' 'Life of Pi' win big at UK's stage ...
Nation
An intimate, sold-out production of 'Cabaret' ... An intimate, sold-out production of 'Cabaret' was the big winner at Sunday's Olivier Awards, taking seven prizes including acting trophies for its high-voltage stars, ...
2
'Sonic 2' steals weekend box office, but 'Ambulance' stalls
Nation
'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' sped to ... 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' sped to the top of the charts in its opening weekend, earning an impressive $71 million according to studio estimates ...
3
Biden expected to release rule on ghost guns in ...
Nation
The Biden administration will come out ... The Biden administration will come out with its long-awaited ghost gun rule -- aimed at reining in privately made firearms without serial numbers that ...
4
GOP's energy promises face limits in Pa. governor's race
Nation
Republican Bill McSwain pledges to be ... Republican Bill McSwain pledges to be a pro-energy governor by 'turning on the spigot of natural gas.' Another hopeful, Dave White, says he wants ...
5
America's homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets
Nation
Karla Finocchio's slide into homelessness began ... Karla Finocchio's slide into homelessness began when she split with her partner of 18 years and temporarily moved in with a cousin. The 55-year-old ...
6
Police: 3 dead in gun range shooting; 40 weapons ...
Nation
Police are searching for at least ... Police are searching for at least one armed suspect in connection with the killing of the owner of a gun range in Georgia and ...
7
Feds accused of ignoring asbestos, mold at women's prison
Nation
A government watchdog has found a ... A government watchdog has found a 'substantial likelihood' the federal Bureau of Prisons committed wrongdoing when it ignored complaints and failed to address asbestos ...
8
Florida groups canvass spring breakers to warn of fentanyl
Nation
In the days after a group ... In the days after a group of West Point cadets on spring break were sickened by fentanyl-laced cocaine at a South Florida house party, ...
9
Treatment for opioid addiction often brings discrimination
Nation
Danielle Russell was in the emergency ... Danielle Russell was in the emergency department at an Arizona hospital last fall, sick with COVID-19, when she made the mistake of answering completely ...