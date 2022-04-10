Flying 40 awards honor technology companies

New Mexico technology companies that hope to be considered for this year’s Flying 40 awards program still have time to apply.

Applications to participate in the 25th annual program, which aims to celebrate the contributions and successes of the technology sector in New Mexico, will be accepted until April 15.

The program, which launched in 1998, will culminate with an in-person event June 15 at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.

Award categories are:

n Top revenue-growth firms with between $1 million and $10 million in revenue,

• Top revenue-growth companies with more than $10 million in annual income, and

• Top revenue-producing firms independent of their annual financial growth.

To be eligible, companies must have five or more employees and be headquartered in New Mexico. Publicly traded and private firms are eligible. Participants cannot be a subsidiary of a firm headquartered outside the state.

Revenue figures showing growth over the five-year period from 2017-2021 will be used to rank the participating companies in a list that will be published in a special edition of the Journal’s Business Outlook.

Program sponsors this year include the Albuquerque Journal Business Outlook, Sandia Science & Technology Park Development Corp., KPMG LLP, New Mexico Bank and Trust, Delta Dental, True Health New Mexico, OneTen Capital, New Mexico MEP, the City of Albuquerque’s Economic Development Department and Admiral Beverage Corp. Community sponsors include the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union and the New Mexico Technology Council.

Online applications and program details for this year’s Flying 40 awards are available at www.flying40.com.