Voluntary evacuations in place for Hermits Peak Fire

A voluntary evacuation order has been put in place for three northern New Mexico communities because dry and windy weather forecasted for the coming days is raising concerns about the Hermits Peak Fire.

The voluntary evacuation was issued for the San Ignacio, Las Dispensas and Pendaries communities in northern New Mexico. Fire officials and the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office are coordinating the order, according to a Hermits Peak Fire update.

The fire, which started April 6, has burned 540 acres and is 10% contained. It is burning steep, rugged terrain about 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas at the base of Hermits Peak and into the Pecos Wilderness

Fire fighters are working to prevent the fire from spreading into Beaver Creek and out of the Gallinas Municipal Watershed, according to the update.

Fire crews from Arizona have arrived at the fire to work with New Mexico fire crews, according to the update.