City officials weigh visitor center at Elena Gallegos

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Think of the Open Space Visitor Center, but nestled next to the mountains.

Or the Bachechi Environmental Education Building, only bigger.

Albuquerque city officials are currently evaluating whether to develop a new education center at the Elena Gallegos Open Space, something Parks and Recreation Director David Simon said is “somewhat overdue” given the foothills’ significance.

“This is like a world-class, very prime natural resource, and many places that you would see a resource like this, you would see some consideration of education, facilities and things like that,” Simon said.

A city-commissioned feasibility analysis completed earlier this year concluded that the 640-acre open space at the base of the Sandia Mountains “provides an excellent location for an education center on the east side of Albuquerque that showcases the stunning views as well as the natural and cultural resources of the area.” Consultants wrote that the project could boost awareness of Open Space recreational opportunities and improve accessibility “for residents from different parts of the city.”

Albuquerque Open Space Superintendant Colleen Langan-McRoberts said attracting people from across Albuquerque – particularly school children – is a major reason the city has begun exploring the Elena Gallegos education center.

“Education is a really important, key part of (the Open Space Division), and we have to have ways to really explain the importance of these places, how to steward them and care for them,” she said. “We have an opportunity to do that … with this space.”

Officials say the idea remains in its early stages, and the center may or may not ultimately happen. They say they are still gathering additional public outreach and conducting an engineering study of Simms Park Road, which leads to the site.

But the prospect of an education building already has generated some pushback.

Community responses to a survey last summer varied. Many suggested building it elsewhere – recommending a different foothills site farther south – or used the opportunity to complain about existing roadway conditions near Elena Gallegos. Others said they did not want “commercial” development in the open space, a concern Simon said could be attributed to the consultant’s education center drawings that include a “coffee bar.”

“I think what our consultants intended to illustrate there was like, ‘There could be coffee available here,'” Simon said. “I don’t think they were intending to convey there’s going to be a Starbucks here … and certainly not a restaurant or a commercial facility.”

But there are other objections, too.

High Desert resident Meredith Link calls the education center an “appalling” idea, alleging the city is more interested in supporting developers than protecting the land or the wildlife.

“The beauty of that space is just the vast openness. … The beauty of it is in its simplicity,” said Link, who said she frequently uses the Elena Gallegos park. “And so many other cities across this country have ruined those simple places by virtue of doing something like this.”

The feasibility study completed by Dekker/Perich/Sabatini suggested the city construct a 4,800-square-foot building with a classroom, lobby, offices, restrooms and storage space, plus a large outdoor viewing deck that brings total square footage to 8,000. It did not provide any cost estimates.

The firm evaluated six potential sites based on several factors, including impact on the land and neighborhoods, vehicular access and viewsheds. It scored two as the best options: a spot near the park’s Cottonwood Springs Trailhead and a clearing located within the park’s paved Loop Road.

New development would necessitate more parking. The firm posited that the Simms Park Road/Tramway Boulevard intersection would work for a satellite lot and also noted potential improvements to the Simms Park roadway itself, such as adding paved bike lanes on each side of the existing vehicle traffic lanes.

The consultant also recommended the city conduct another survey to get additional community feedback. Public participation during the analysis was meager, with 38 people attending a public meeting last summer – fewer than half in-person. A survey conducted last year drew just 28 responses.

The city has not yet planned another survey, Langan-McRoberts said, but now has met with the neighboring High Desert Homeowners Association and will host some future walking tours of the area and reach out to other interested parties.

“We realized that trying to do public engagement during the pandemic is challenging to everybody, so we got the project started but … we have the desire to visit with more stakeholders, both in the foothills area and around the city,” Simon said.

Learn more

For more about Elena Gallegos or to see the feasibility analysis, go online to www.cabq.gov/parksandrecreation/open-space/lands/elena-gallegos-open-space