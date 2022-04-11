 Adult spellers to compete in 'Burque Bee - Albuquerque Journal

Adult spellers to compete in ‘Burque Bee

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

bright spotCan you spell “erudite?” How about “knowledgeable” or “articulate?”

If so, you may be “literate” enough to participate in the second annual ‘Burque Bee Team Spelling Bee to be held April 19 at Sawmill Market, 1909 Bellamah NW, starting at 5:30 p.m.

KOAT-TV anchor Shelly Ribando will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Ten teams of three people each will compete for bragging rights, as well as trophies and medals, in this friendly competition intended to support adult literacy. The teams can include any combination of teens and adults.

The spelling bee is being sponsored by Ethos Literacy, which for 13 years has provided free individualized education plans in reading, writing and English language acquisition for adults in a one-on-one or small group tutoring experience, said Margaret Barker, board president of Ethos. Much of Ethos’ work focuses on adults who read at or below the sixth grade level and immigrants who want to learn English.

“Ethos Literacy gives people an opportunity to learn the skills they need to become fully involved in their communities, provide for their families, and support their children’s own academic success,” she said.

“Literacy, particularly adult literacy, effects our community in obvious ways, such as the economy, but it also effects health, community involvement and the academic success of children,” Barker said.

“The biggest predictor of a child’s literacy development is the parents’ literacy skills.”

Teams must register in advance.

The registration fee is $75 and general admission for spectators is $5. To register or purchase tickets online, go to ethosliteracy.org.

