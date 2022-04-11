 ABQ Pride votes to not let police join parade, festival - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ Pride votes to not let police join parade, festival

By Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Organizers of this year’s Albuquerque gay Pride festivities have decided not to let the city’s police department participate.

KOB-TV reports all but one member of the ABQ Pride Board approved a motion Sunday to prohibit police from having a parade float or a booth at Pride Fest.

Some cited the history of tensions between police and LGBTQ gatherings. But other members were unsure about ruling police out completely.

Bia Romero, board vice president, was open to talking about having police participate next year.

Board members also noted that the police did not send any representative to their meeting.

Chase Jewell, a police department community ambassador, told the TV station he was surprised by the decision. But he says the department respects the decision and will not “force ourselves” onto Pride events.

He was not able to attend the meeting but said he will be at next month’s to talk about public safety plans.

