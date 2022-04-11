 New recovery center opens in Lordsburg - Albuquerque Journal

New recovery center opens in Lordsburg

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Lordsburg has a new recovery center for those dealing with substance abuse.

Hidalgo County Manager Tisha Green told the Journal that the facility – dubbed the Hidalgo Hope Haven and Recovery Center – is currently offering intense outpatient services. It will soon expand to offer detox and residential services for those “trying to get their life back on track,” Green said.

“The services that will be provided at the Hidalgo Hope Haven and Recovery Center will benefit our entire community, from dispatch, law enforcement, detention staff, emergency medical services and, most importantly, the individuals suffering,” Green said. “Providing resources such as these will give those suffering from behavioral health and substance abuse issues an opportunity to effectively treat the root of the problem and reduce recidivism.”

Recovery Management Center runs the Hope Haven facility, which contracts with the Adult Drug Court to help detox those who abuse drugs or alcohol, Green said. But the center is also open to the public, she said.

“My administration will continue to use every available tool to expand and improve rural health care delivery for New Mexicans across the state,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

The county purchased the facility in September 2020, Green said, after about a year of discussion with government officials about what to do with the vacated property that formerly housed a nursing home.

The county paid about $225,000 for the facility with help from the New Mexico Finance Authority, Green said. And the state allocated $750,000 in capital outlay funds that went toward the renovation of the 2,700-square-foot facility; Hidalgo County has so far spent about $300,000.

Phase two and three of the drug and alcohol recovery center – which will add detox and residential services – are expected to be completed within the year. Construction on those projects will begin in May, Green said.

