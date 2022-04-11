Topeka woman dies after being shot on Interstate 70

ABILENE, Kan. — A Topeka woman died after she was shot while driving on Interstate 70 near Solomon, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

Samantha E. Baum, 27, was shot once Sunday evening as she drove near Solomon. She made it to a Dollar General Store in Solomon and emergency responders took her to a Salina hospital, where she died, the sheriff’s office said.

Eric S. Wymore, 48, of Beulah, Colorado, was arrested and booked into the Dickinson County Detention Center on a possible charge of involuntary manslaughter. He was being held without bond pending his first court appearance.

The sheriff’s office’s statement did not indicate a motive for the shooting and said no further information would be released at this time.