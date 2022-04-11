 Discovery of radioactive liquid pauses work at US nuke dump - Albuquerque Journal

Discovery of radioactive liquid pauses work at US nuke dump

By Susan Montoya Bryan / Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An area at the U.S. government’s nuclear waste repository in southeastern New Mexico was evacuated over the weekend after workers handling a shipping container discovered a small amount of radioactive liquid inside it.

There was no indication of airborne contamination and testing of workers’ hands and feet turned up no contamination after the discovery was made late Saturday in a bay where containers are processed before being taken underground for disposal, officials said in a statement.

“The event at the site has been secured. There is no risk of radiological release and there is no risk to the public or the environment,” plant officials said their most recent statement, issued late Saturday.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the liquid came from and which government facility had packed and shipped the waste. Bobby St. John, a spokesman for the contractor that manages the facility for the federal government, said Monday that more information would be provided later.

The repository is the backbone of a multibillion-dollar cleanup program that involves tons of Cold War-era waste from federal labs and defense-related sites around the country.

The waste — remnants of decades of nuclear research and bomb making — typically consists of lab coats, gloves, tools and debris contaminated with plutonium and other radioactive elements.

Independent federal investigators last month raised concerns about whether cost overruns and missed construction deadlines will continue at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant.

A multimillion-dollar project is underway at the underground facility to install a new ventilation system so that full operations can resume, following a radiation leak in 2014 that forced the repository’s closure for nearly three years and led to major policy overhauls.

The container that caused that release had been inappropriately packed at Los Alamos National Laboratory in northern New Mexico.

Operations had to be reduced after the waste plant reopened in 2017 because areas of the facility were contaminated and airflow needed for mining and disposal operations was limited.

It was unclear Monday whether operations had resumed in the area where shipments are processed or what plans were in place to ensure worker safety.

The repository was carved out of an ancient salt formation about a half-mile (0.8 kilometer) below the ground because officials say that the shifting salt will eventually entomb the radioactive waste.

Its current footprint includes eight sections, which the U.S. Energy Department estimates will be filled in 2025.

State regulators are weighing a permit change that some critics have said could lead to expanded repository operations. A decision is expected later this year.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Discovery of radioactive liquid pauses work at US nuke dump

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
FAA: State seventh in lasers hitting aircraft incidents
ABQnews Seeker
Pointer strikes can temporarily blind crew ... Pointer strikes can temporarily blind crew if window is hit right
2
A taste of home
ABQnews Seeker
Afghan evacuees mark first Ramadan in ... Afghan evacuees mark first Ramadan in the US
3
City officials weigh visitor center at Elena Gallegos
ABQnews Seeker
Facility would provide education opportunities for ... Facility would provide education opportunities for the public, say officials
4
Ukrainians dig in as invading forces beef up firepower ...
From the newspaper
Russia names new general to oversee ... Russia names new general to oversee offensive ahead of crucial showdown
5
Adult spellers to compete in 'Burque Bee
ABQnews Seeker
Friendly competition to support adult literacy ... Friendly competition to support adult literacy to be held April 19
6
NM dairies urged to seek aid due to contamination
From the newspaper
Sen. Luján's office says about 2,000 ... Sen. Luján's office says about 2,000 cows died at farm near Cannon Air Force Base
7
Alameda lights out of synch; Carlisle needs lines; debris ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County struggles to get 'brain ... Bernalillo County struggles to get 'brain of the intersection' working again
8
Mission unstoppable
ABQnews Seeker
Forward Flag uses service dogs, counseling ... Forward Flag uses service dogs, counseling to boost America's military veterans
9
Bernalillo County duped out of over $447K in email ...
ABQnews Seeker
Man allegedly posed as an approved ... Man allegedly posed as an approved vendor seeking new payment method
10
Complaints pump brakes on old school approach
ABQnews Seeker
Rio Rancho driving instructor draws accusations, ... Rio Rancho driving instructor draws accusations, suspended from teaching for six months