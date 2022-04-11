 Hungry javelina goes for Cheetos in car, gets stuck inside - Albuquerque Journal

Hungry javelina goes for Cheetos in car, gets stuck inside

By Associated Press

CORNVILLE, Ariz. — A hungry javelina in Arizona ended up going for a drive when it became trapped inside a car.

Deputies in Yavapai County responded to a call last week in Cornville, a community 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Sedona, about a javelina stuck in a Subaru station wagon.

After speaking with the car’s owner and other residents, they determined the car’s hatch back had been left open overnight. The javelina had jumped in to get to a bag of Cheetos. The hatch closed, trapping it inside.

Authorities say the javelina ripped off a portion of the dashboard and a door interior in an attempt to escape.

The animal then somehow put the car in neutral, causing it to roll down the driveway and across the street. The Subaru came to a rest and the javelina was not injured.

A deputy opened the hatch and the javelina was able to run back into the wilderness.

The pig-like animals are a fixture of the Southwest. Authorities say like any wildlife, it is best not to feed them.

Albuquerque Journal

