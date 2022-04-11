Governor’s mother Sonja Lujan dies at age 82

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s mother, Sonja Lujan, died over the weekend of natural causes, the governor announced Monday.

The governor said last week that her mother, who was 82 years old, had recently taken a turn for the worse and was receiving hospice care at the governor’s official residence in Santa Fe.

In a Monday statement released by Lujan Grisham and her brother, Gregory Lujan, the governor said her mother spent her final days surrounded by loved ones. She died Sunday.

“She adored her family, and we treasured every minute we had with her,” Lujan Grisham said. “She was my mom, irreplaceable, and I love her dearly.”

The governor acted as her mother’s caretaker during recent years and spoke emotionally several times during the COVID-19 pandemic about the strain of trying to safely visit and interact with her mother at an Albuquerque assisted living home.

In her Monday statement, the governor described her mother as a “dedicated advocate” for her sister Kimberly, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor when she was 2 years old and died at age 21.

Specifically, Sonja Lujan pushed for the best standard of care for her daughter, refusing to back down when she believed there was more that could be done, the governor said.

“Her tenacity and determination in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges has inspired me every single day of my adult life,” Lujan Grisham said Monday. “She taught me to fight hard — to make sure no one is left behind, that no family is lacking the support they need and deserve.”

In a 2018 interview while running for governor, Lujan Grisham also said the financial toll her parents faced to pay for her sister’s medical treatments helped her relate to the plight of other New Mexicans going through health issues.

Sonja Lujan was born in Indiana and lived abroad for part of her childhood due to her father’s service in the U.S. Air Force, according to the Governor’s Office.

She married Llewellyn “Buddy” Lujan in 1959 and the couple lived in both Los Alamos and Santa Fe, eventually having three children. The governor’s father was a dentist and died in 2011.

Numerous New Mexico elected officials and candidates, Democrats and Republicans alike, issued statements Monday expressing their condolences to the governor following the death of Sonja Lujan.