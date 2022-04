A fire burning in the Belen bosque prompted evacuations on Monday afternoon.

The Big Hole Fire was first reported north of Rio Communities at about 1:30 p.m. and had burned about 60 acres two hours later.

The Valencia County Fire Department said evacuations were in progress for the areas of Blue Sky Road, Las Chapulinas and Nighthawk Road.

Evacuees should report to the Belen Recreation Center at 305 Eagle Lane.