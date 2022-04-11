 Isotopes staff prepares for Tuesday night home opener - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes staff prepares for Tuesday night home opener

By Journal staff and wire reports

After grabbing one win out of six games on the road, the Albuquerque Isotopes are ready for their 2022 home opener Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

The Isotopes will face Tacoma in a six-game homestand.

The first pitch ceremonies will have a mix of “then and now,” as former Albuquerque Mayor Jim Baca is slated to throw the ceremonial first pitch with current Mayor Tim Keller behind the plate.” In 2001, Baca was in office and spearheaded the movement to build Isotopes Park for the return of professional baseball to the Duke City.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The first 2,000 fans will receive an Orbit Fleece Blanket.

Grounds crew and staff worked throughout the day on Monday to prepare for the home opener.

Fans should also be ready for when they come to the ballpark in regards to features and protocols. Isotopes Park will be a cashless facility throughout the season, which includes 75 home games on the schedule.

Baseball Bucks/Visa/MasterCard/AMEX are accepted for ticket purchases at the Isotopes Park Box Office, Isotopes Pro Shop, Fun Zone Ticket Booth, all permanent concession stands and portable concession stands. Digital forms of payment are also accepted at select locations.

The venue has a clear-bag policy. There will be no size restriction on clear bags in 2022. The Isotopes encourage fans to leave all bags at home to speed up the entry process into the stadium. If a fan chooses to bring in a bag, they must follow the rules, which include one clear (plastic, vinyl, PVC or freezer) bag. No bags within bags will be permitted – all items must be clearly visible.

Guests with medical or child-care needs (diapers, wipes, formula, insulin, etc.) may carry them in a separate non-clear medical or diaper bag that will be subject to search. Blankets and jackets will also be subject to searches.

The Isotopes will operate according to the COVID-Safe Practices (CSPs) approved by the State of New Mexico.

