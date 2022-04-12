City councilor questions 911 response

Over the past 10 months, Louie Sanchez has called the police nearly a dozen times about the goings-on outside his Allstate Agency office on Central and 61st.

And the city councilor — a former Albuquerque Police Department officer — wants to know why officers weren’t immediately dispatched to his latest report about a man threatening or maybe hitting another with a gun. He said he believes calls are getting downgraded from what should be considered the highest priority to where officers are not even sent to the scene.

Sanchez, who was sworn in this January, has been sharply critical of Police Chief Harold Medina. He frequently brings up his calls to 911 and 242-COPS at council meetings as well as his history with the police department.

Last week, after the last meeting, council services requested the city’s Office of Internal Audit conduct an audit of 911 emergency response times, said Nicole Kelley, the city auditor. She said they are determining what the scope and objective of that review would be.

In an interview on Friday, an APD spokesman agreed that officers should have been sent to Sanchez’s call on March 26 — in which he said he saw a man hit another man with the butt of a gun and point the gun. Sanchez told the call taker no one was injured.

Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the call should have been considered a priority one or two since there was an allegation that a gun was involved. Instead the call taker told Sanchez she was setting up a “be on the look out.”

Gallegos said the call taker has received additional training since Sanchez aired his grievances.

“Ideally, they would have dispatched officers, gone to the scene …,” Gallegos said. “Ideally, they would have victim information, or they could have met with Mr. Sanchez, to get more information … if there’s someone out there on the property they could formulate a plan and go deal with it.”

But Gallegos also said he thought Sanchez may have confused the call taker by saying that he didn’t want an officer to contact him and then saying he did.

“If the victim’s not there and they don’t know if a victim wants to press charges or a witness isn’t contacted, the officer can’t just show up and take the gun from someone’s hands if they’re not sure that they committed a crime or have suspicion,” Gallegos said.

Sanchez clarified to the Journal that when he told the call taker “no” about an officer contacting him he meant “that’s not the way that’s supposed to be taking place” not that he wouldn’t talk to an officer.

Officers were eventually dispatched after Sanchez called the director of the Emergency Communications Center directly — Gallegos said he called a secure line that is supposed to only be used by the chief and Sanchez countered that: “I’ve called that line for 26 years as a police officer and I still have that in my phone.”

Gallegos said when officers went to the scene — about 50 minutes after Sanchez’s call — all they found were two people sitting in the shade who said they had been there a few minutes and hadn’t seen anything suspicious. He said when officers reviewed security camera footage of the area they didn’t have a clear view of the gas station where Sanchez said the incident took place.

“It did show at least four different police cars in the area at various times on a busy street,” Gallegos said.

Logs provided to the Journal from APD show Sanchez called 911 or 242-COPS on 11 different days between June 2021 and the end of March referencing fights he’s seen, or suspected drug dealing and prostitution. Police were dispatched to at least three of those calls.

In some cases Sanchez told the operator it’s already too late and expresses disbelief that no one had answered the phone when he called. Prior to the past year, Sanchez had only called 911 once in 2020.

Sanchez acknowledged that he has called more frequently in the past several months and says that’s because a lot of incidents have happened in front of his office.

“I witnessed a fight in progress with a stabbing, I witnessed individuals throwing rocks at each other during heavy traffic,” he said.

Gallegos said it was concerning that on a couple of the calls “you can hear him arguing with the call taker.”

“If they’re all legitimate emergencies, that’s quite a bit for that period of time,” Gallegos said. “The concern is we don’t want him tying up the line for anyone else who does have a legitimate emergency. It’s impossible for me to know whether they were and what his intentions were.”