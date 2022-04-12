‘Potential sexual assault’ being investigated at APD’s Aviation Division

Detectives have launched a criminal investigation into a “potential sexual assault” at the Albuquerque Police Department’s Aviation Division, according to a department spokesman.

Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos confirmed the investigation but did not provide any other details. He did not answer questions about the officer — including how long the officer had been with the department and whether the officer was still employed by APD.

He also did not say where the investigation into the assault stands or elaborate on the allegations.