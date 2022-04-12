Reward offered in petroglyph damage case

Whoever spray painted the Native American petroglyphs at La Cieneguilla, southwest of Santa Fe, apparently lacks cultural and historical sensitivity — not to mention a lack of respect for the law.

Now, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for damage to the petroglyphs, most of which date to between the 13th and 17th centuries.

The crime occurred sometime on or about Jan. 19.

“Visitors from around the world come to New Mexico to admire wonderful Native American cultural resources like the La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs,” said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division. “It’s hard to believe someone would try to ruin these priceless works of art and show such disrespect for this area’s unique heritage. The FBI is asking anyone with information about this vandalism to come forward so we can ensure this crime doesn’t go unpunished.”

Field manager for the Bureau of Land Management in Taos, Pamela Mathis, said “The impacts of damage to these petroglyphs reach beyond public enjoyment of the landscape; it destroys the tribal history within this sacred place.”

She added that “this atrocious act takes away from critical scientific, historical and social resources that society cannot recreate.”

Anyone with information about this vandalism is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.