Sepulveda meet brings drama, new records

The annual Marilyn Sepulveda Meet of Champions saved one of its most exciting moments for the last race of the day.

In the fading light on Monday evening at the University of New Mexico Track and Field Complex, Sandia High School junior Steven West broke a 30-year-old meet record with a brilliant showing in the 3,200-meter final.

West blistered around the track in 9 minutes, 28.47 seconds, besting the previous Sepulveda record of 9:32.59 run by Arthur Jimenez of Tucumcari in 1992.

The Sepulveda is the state’s all-star track and field meet, as athletes from all classes compete against other in a rare one-day format at UNM.

West’s mark, his best of the season, was one of two meet records established on a windy day at UNM. He was about six seconds quicker Monday than he was at the recent Albuquerque Public Schools Invitational.

La Cueva senior Dylan Lee went big — 24 feet, one-half inch — to win the long jump by a foot. That was Monday’s other record.

“I was just running down the runway and telling myself to drive my arms as fast as I could to get as much speed as possible,” Lee said. “The jump felt good, but not that good. I was surprised. I kind of didn’t believe it at first.”

There were several multiple event winners Monday, led by three-timer La Cueva junior Sima Lucero, who won both hurdles (100 high and 300 intermediate), plus the 200-meter final, all of them in impressive fashion.

Lucero is New Mexico’s top female hurdler and one of the top hurdlers in the country; she recently competed in Bradenton, Florida, in what she considers her best hurdling event, the 400-meter hurdles, where she posted what she said was one of the top marks in the country to date.

Alamogordo junior Yvonne Stinson won the high jump and the long jump Monday.

“It’s nice to get first place at this meet, it’s really cool,” said Stinson, one of 5A’s more dominant jumpers and sprinters. “Back home in Alamo, I go up against the same people, and it’s cool going up against people I don’t get a chance to see during the track season.”

La Cueva’s Christian Buzzard captured the boys 100- and 200-meter finals, setting the stage for him to be the favorite at state at this same facility in 4½ weeks.

“I think this (meet) is what we enjoy the most,” he said, “This is the best meet we have until state.”

Both of the 400-meter finals yielded thrilling finishes. Broden Cahoon of Farmington won by .02 seconds over Yahir Chacon of Hobbs. That came just after Francesca Federici of Sandia edged Angela Korte of Volcano Vista by the narrowest margin possible (59.09-59.10) in the girls’ race.

The Sepulveda also tends to produce the occasional smaller school event winner, which is one of the most special features of this meet. Monday, there were two of them. Maximo Brito of Class 3A Cottonwood Classical Prep beat 2A’s Gilbert Valdez of Peñasco in the boys 800-meter final.

And senior Fenyx Morningdove of 3A Santa Fe Indian — who won a state title in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles last year with 4A Bernalillo, because SFIS was closed during the pandemic and he attended his home district school instead — won that event Monday.

“I feel like everyone has the potential, especially today, to have won that race. … Crazy competition,” Morningdove said. His winning time was 40.68 seconds. “It came down to who wanted it more and in the end, it was me in front, so it was deserved.”

There were a handful of metro-area event winners in both genders Monday, including Eldorado’s Gabriel Ball, who went 6 feet, 6 inches in the high jump. He won state last year at 6-9.

“This is the best competition I’ve had all year,” Ball said. “It’s always better to have someone push you, for yourself to do better.”

Cibola’s Reuben Johnson continues to be one of Class 5A’s top discus throwers, and he added the Sepulveda title on Monday with a throw of 146-5 at the same site where he’ll be throwing at the state meet in a few weeks.

“It feels good to throw here and it’s nice to throw at UNM,” he said. “This (meet) is quite casual, actually. The competition here at state is very tense.”

Among the other local event winners (winners of each event, plus their marks, can be found on page B4; the top three in each event can be found at abqjournal.com/sports) were Daniel Campos of Volcano Vista in the boys shot put, La Cueva’s Mikayla Evans in the girls triple jump, Sterling Glenn of Rio Rancho in the girls shot put and Dani Figueroa of Albuquerque High in the girls 3,200.

Raylee Hunt of St. Michael’s won the girls 800- and 1,600-meter races.

TRACK AND FIELD

Marilyn Sepulveda Meet of Champions

Monday — UNM Track and Field Complex

BOYS

Triple jump—1, Kayden Gonzalez, Farmington, 48-4 1/4; 2, Max Chandler, Albuquerque Academy, 45-7; 3, Robert Nora, Clovis, 45-0 1/4. Pole vault—1, Kyle Hatler, Los Alamos, 14-0; 2, Jonthan Torres, Organ Mountain, 13-0; 3, Paul Whitelock, Centennial, 12-6. Discus—1, Reuben Johnson, Cibola, 146-5; 2, Christian Kennedy, Alamogordo, 141-4; 3, Daniel Campos, Volcano Vista, 139-2. Javelin—1, Aaron Hewey, Farmington, 159-9; 2, Ali Alberto Garcia, Organ Mountain, 154-8; 3, Fenyx Morningdove, Santa Fe Indian, 149-9 1/2. Long jump—1, Dylan Lee, La Cueva, 24-0 1/2 (meet record); 2, Kane Demers, Albuquerque Academy, 23-0 1/2; 3, Tristen McNeal, Aztec, 22-1 1/2. High jump—1, Gabriel Ball, Eldorado, 6-6; 2, Finn Coles, Santa Fe Prep, 6-4; 3, Gabe Trujillo, La Cueva, 6-2. Shot put—1, Daniel Campos, Volcano Vista, 49-7; 2, Franklin Rambo, Albuquerque Academy, 48-5; 3, Justin Gonzales, Cibola, 46-10. 110 high hurdles—1, Robert Nora, Clovis, 16.77; 2, Bryce Joshlin, Piedra Vista, 16.79; 3, Kidus Tekle, Hope Christian, 16,82. 100—1, Christian Buzzard, La Cueva, 11.22; 2, Broden Cahoon, Farmington, 11.41; 3, Jonah Vaquera, Cibola, 11.46. 1,600—1, Keith Bridge, Los Alamos, 4:29.48; 2, Isaac Tucker Scott, Sandia, 4:30.47; 3, Michael Riess, Portales, 4:35.36. 800—1, Maximo Brito, Cottonwood Classical Prep, 2:00.23; 2, Gilbert Valdez, Peñasco, 2:03.07; 3, Caelan Pando, Hobbs, 2:03.93. 400—1, Broden Cahoon, Farmington, 49.86; 2, Yahir Chacon, Hobbs, 49.88; 3, Kyler Joe, Kirtland Central, 50.49. 200—1, Christian Buzzard, La Cueva, 22.13; 2, James Limon, Organ Mountain, 22.69; 3, Antonio Muñoz, Moriarty, 22.84. 300 intermediate hurdles—1, Fenyx Morningdove, Santa Fe Indian, 40.68; 2, Fredrick Ford, Albuquerque High, 41.14; 3, Kayden Gonzalez, Farmington, 41.16. 3,200—1, Steven West, Sandia, 9:28.47 (meet record); 2, Bahozhoni Church, Albuquerque High, 9:41.76; 3, Nick Moore, Eldorado, 10:02.89.

GIRLS

Triple jump—1, Mikayla Evans, La Cueva, 36-9 1/2; 2, Dani Trellue, Los Alamos, 35-11; 3, Kayli Lincoln, Los Alamos, 35-10 1/2. Pole vault—1, Madi Parkin, Clovis, 11-0; 2, Kennedy Johns, Carlsbad, 11-0; 3, Kylyie Paden, Portales, 11-0. Javelin—1, Shaolin Munir, Organ Mountain, 130-11; 2, Lauren Ocampo, Centennial, 124-0; 3, Hannah Lilley, Gateway Christian, 114-2. Long jump—1, Yvonne Stinson, Alamogordo, 18-0; 2, Angelina Passalacqua, Los Alamos, 17-5 1/2; 3, Allie Holland, Los Alamos, 17-2 1/2. 100 high hurdles—1, Sima Lucero, La Cueva, 15.34; 2, Malia Dumlao, Roswell, 16.17; 3, Lylie Nuñez, Bloomfield, 16.70. Discus—1, Agalelei Pili, Centennial, 126-3; 2, Sterling Glenn, Rio Rancho, 125-9; 3, Jacqueline Vera, Alamogordo, 107-7. High jump—1, Yvonne Stinson, Alamogordo, 5-4; 2, Trinity Whitley, Eldorado, 5-2; 3, Emery Kurth, Santa Fe Prep, 5-2. Shot put—1, Sterling Glenn, Rio Rancho, 43-2; 2, Aveolela Pili, Centennial, 39-10 1/2; 3, Agalelei Pili, Centennial, 38-9. 100—1, Sarah Wulfert, Piedra Vista, 12.68; 2, Nyla Lee, Los Alamos, 12.73; 3, Riley Midgett, Cibola, 13.00. 1,600—1, Raylee Hunt, St. Michael’s, 5:20.11; 2, Josette Gurule, Academy for Technology and the Classics, 5:31.17; 3, Aisha Ramone, Kirtland Central, 5:40.32. 800—1, Raylee Hunt, St. Michael’s, 2:22.37; 2, Bhret Clay, Hobbs, 2:22.81; 3, Liliana Sanchez, Volcano Vista, 2:26.16. 400—1, Francesca Federici, Sandia, 59.09; 2, Angela Korte, Volcano Vista, 59.10; 3, Angelina Passalacqua, Los Alamos, 59.19. 200—1, Sima Lucero, La Cueva, 25.64; 2, Nyla Lee, Los Alamos, 26.15; 3, Sarah Wulfert, Piedra Vista, 26.16. 300 intermediate hurdles—1, Sima Lucero, La Cueva, 45.52; 2, Jaelyn Bates, Volcano Vista, 46.28; 3, Analisa Ibarra, La Cueva, 47.06. 3,200—1, Dani Figueroa, Albuquerque High, 11:41.92; 2, Carysa Marquez, Volcano Vista, 11:56.66; 3, Trista Cordova, St. Pius, 12:22.17.