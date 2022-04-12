 Colorado lawmakers pass bill making Juneteenth state holiday - Albuquerque Journal

Colorado lawmakers pass bill making Juneteenth state holiday

By Associated Press

DENVER — Colorado lawmakers have passed a bill designating Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S., as an official state holiday, and Gov. Jared Polis is expected to sign it.

The House on Monday overwhelming passed legislation recognizing the June 19 paid holiday, Colorado Politics reports. It easily passed the Senate in March.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day, commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, that they were free. It was two months after the Confederacy surrendered and more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

The federal government made it an official holiday last year.

Nearly all states recognize Juneteenth in some fashion, and at least nine states have designated it in law as an official paid state holiday.

“We have to reckon with our very tough past of slavery and what this country was built upon. But we also have to honor the freedoms that have come and the liberation that is here,” said Democratic Rep. Leslie Herod, a bill sponsor.

Juneteenth would be Colorado’s 11th state holiday, with most schools and state offices closed.

Home » Around the Region » Colorado lawmakers pass bill making Juneteenth state holiday

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Southbound I-17 closed at Sunset Point after pedestrian hit
Around the Region
Authorities say a fatal crash closed ... Authorities say a fatal crash closed a short segment of southbound Interstate 17 at the Sunset Point Rest Area, delaying traffic inbound into metro ...
2
Zuckerberg money won't be in next round of aid ...
Around the Region
The nonprofit that distributed most of ... The nonprofit that distributed most of the $350 million in donations from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to election offices in 2020 said Monday that ...
3
Strong winds fuel New Mexico wildfires, prompt evacuations
ABQnews Seeker
Strong spring winds fueled wildfires burning ... Strong spring winds fueled wildfires burning around New Mexico on Monday, prompting evacuations south of Albuquerque where authorities said some structures have burned and ...
4
Hungry javelina gets stuck in car, goes for ride ...
Around the Region
A hungry javelina in Arizona ended ... A hungry javelina in Arizona ended up going for a drive when it became trapped inside an empty car and bumped it into neutral. ...
5
1 dead in multi-vehicle car wreck on US 93 ...
Around the Region
Authorities say one person has died ... Authorities say one person has died in a multi-vehicle car wreck on a highway just outside of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety ...
6
Experts: Asian population overcount masks community nuances
Around the Region
Jennifer Chau was astonished last month ... Jennifer Chau was astonished last month when the U.S. Census Bureau's report card on how accurately it counted the U.S. population in 2020 showed ...
7
Firefighters battle small wildfire along river in Pueblo
Around the Region
Firefighters in Pueblo were battling a ... Firefighters in Pueblo were battling a wildfire on Sunday that charred roughly 20 acres (7.8 hectares) of a grassy, wooded area along the Arkansas ...
8
Juvenile lifer seeks reprieve amid broader push for leniency
Around the Region
Shortly after Riley Briones Jr. arrived ... Shortly after Riley Briones Jr. arrived in federal prison, he cut his long, braided hair in a symbolic death of his old self. As ...
9
1 tribal firefighter killed, 2nd injured in ambulance crash
Around the Region
One Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community ... One Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community firefighter was killed and a second critically injured when their ambulance collided with a tractor-trailer rig, officials said. ...