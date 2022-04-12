Goodyear policeman’s firing over protocol violations upheld

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The firing of a Goodyear police officer for violating department protocols in nearly a dozen death investigations has been upheld, city officials said Monday.

Lt. Dwayne Pollard was fired last November after an internal investigation into his actions in 11 natural death inquiries.

Pollard appealed the firing and city officials said an independent hearing officer recommended the appeal be denied and Pollard’s termination upheld.

City officials said Pollard examined the deceased individuals in a way that’s not consistent with what’s expected with these types of cases.

The police department’s policy states that the medical examiner is generally the only person permitted to move, handle, search or remove a person known to be deceased.

Police officials said an officer can make a reasonable search of an individual who is believed to be deceased, or near death, for the purposes of identification.

An independent criminal review was done by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which determined Pollard did not engage in any criminal activity and didn’t violate any state statutes.