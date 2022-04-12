 Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal - Albuquerque Journal

Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal

By Sean Murphy / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on Tuesday that makes it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, as part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states across the country to scale back abortion rights.

The bill, which takes effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns next month, makes an exception only for an abortion performed to save the life of the mother. Abortion rights advocates say the bill signed by the GOP governor is certain to face a legal challenge.

Its passage comes as the conservative U.S. Supreme Court considers ratcheting back abortion rights that have been in place for nearly 50 years.

“We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said during a signing ceremony for the bill, flanked by anti-abortion lawmakers, clergy and students. “I promised Oklahomans that I would sign every pro-life bill that hits my desk, and that’s what we’re doing here today.”

Under the bill, anyone convicted of performing an abortion would face up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. It does not authorize criminal charges against a woman for receiving an abortion.

Sen. Nathan Dahm, a Broken Arrow Republican now running for Congress who wrote the bill, called it the “strongest pro-life legislation in the country right now, which effectively eliminates abortion in Oklahoma.”

Abortion rights advocates say the bill is clearly unconstitutional, and similar laws approved recently in Arkansas and Alabama have been blocked by federal courts.

“Oklahoma legislators are trying to ban abortion from all sides and merely seeing which of these dangerous, shameful bills they can get their governor to sign,” Dr. Ghazaleh Moayedi, an obstetrician and gynecologist in Texas and Oklahoma and a board member at Physicians for Reproductive Health, said in a statement.

Although similar anti-abortion bills approved by the Oklahoma Legislature in recent years have been stopped as unconstitutional, anti-abortion lawmakers have been buoyed by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to allow new Texas abortion restrictions to remain in place.

The new Texas law, the most restrictive anti-abortion law to take effect in the U.S. in decades, leaves enforcement up to private citizens, who are entitled to collect what critics call a “bounty” of $10,000 if they bring a successful lawsuit against a provider or anyone who helps a patient obtain an abortion.

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s failure to stop Texas from nullifying the constitutional right to abortion has emboldened other states to do the same,” Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement. “We’ve sued the state of Oklahoma ten times in the last decade to protect abortion access and we will challenge this law as well to stop this travesty from ever taking effect.”

Several states, including Oklahoma, are pursuing legislation similar to the Texas law this year.

The Texas law bans abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy and makes no exceptions in cases of rape or incest. Abortions in Texas have plummeted by about 50% since the law took effect, while the number of Texans going to clinics out of state and requesting abortion pills online has gone up.

One of the Texas-style Oklahoma bills that is one vote away from the governor’s desk would ban abortions from the moment of conception and would take effect immediately upon the governor’s signature.

Home » News » Nation » Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Coalition seeks Upper Pecos water protections
ABQnews Seeker
Highest level of protection would prevent ... Highest level of protection would prevent pollution from harmful mining, real estate development and overuse
2
City Councilor Sanchez questions response times of APD officers
ABQnews Seeker
Sanchez, ex-APD officer, says police weren't ... Sanchez, ex-APD officer, says police weren't even sent to his latest report
3
Ronchetti tops GOP gubernatorial field with $2.1M in donations
2022 election
Democrat Lujan Grisham announces own haul ... Democrat Lujan Grisham announces own haul of $2.7M in governor’s race
4
NM’s voting laws praised as US congressional panel visits
ABQnews Seeker
House subcommittee field hearing focuses on ... House subcommittee field hearing focuses on steps NM has taken to expand voter access
5
Strong winds fuel New Mexico wildfires, prompt evacuations
ABQnews Seeker
Strong spring winds fueled wildfires burning ... Strong spring winds fueled wildfires burning around New Mexico on Monday, prompting evacuations south of Albuquerque where authorities said some structures have burned and ...
6
Holocaust survivor shares life story with students
Uncategorized
Bosque junior calls talk ‘powerful’ Bosque junior calls talk ‘powerful’
7
UNM Health Sciences Center top financial officer to retire
Education
Senior executive has been with the ... Senior executive has been with the university for nearly 28 years
8
Weather Service issues fire danger warning amid windy conditions
ABQnews Seeker
Conditions don't bode well as wildfires ... Conditions don't bode well as wildfires burn throughout NM
9
Governor's mother, Sonja Lujan, dies at age 82
ABQnews Seeker
Democrats and Republicans alike have expressed ... Democrats and Republicans alike have expressed their condolences to the governor
10
Senator’s suit accuses lawmaker of retaliation
ABQnews Seeker
Suit claims state senator misused her ... Suit claims state senator misused her authority