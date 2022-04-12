 American Airlines sees revenue recovery but higher costs too - Albuquerque Journal

American Airlines sees revenue recovery but higher costs too

By Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines said Tuesday that first-quarter revenue, while not back to pre-pandemic levels, will probably be better than Wall Street expected on strong travel demand. However, spending on labor and jet fuel are rising at the same time.

The mixed outlook from American could provide a hint of what other airlines will say when they begin reporting financial results for the quarter, starting with Delta Air Lines on Wednesday.

American said revenue will likely be down 16% from two years ago, slightly better than the 17% difference it had forecast earlier. That would work out to $8.89 billion, which is slightly above the $8.87 billion consensus among analysts were surveyed by FactSet.

The airline said spending in the quarter also would be slightly higher than it projected less than a month ago, and up to 13% above the same quarter of 2019. American has been adding workers after struggling with its operation at times last summer and fall. Fuel prices are also 7 cents per gallon higher than expected – not an insignificant amount, since the company estimated that it burned 895 million gallons in the first quarter.

Wall Street expects American, which is based in Fort Worth, Texas, to post a loss of $2.40 per share in the quarter when it reports results on April 21.

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. rose about 1% in morning trading.

Home » News » Nation » American Airlines sees revenue recovery but higher costs too

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Coalition seeks Upper Pecos water protections
ABQnews Seeker
Highest level of protection would prevent ... Highest level of protection would prevent pollution from harmful mining, real estate development and overuse
2
City Councilor Sanchez questions response times of APD officers
ABQnews Seeker
Sanchez, ex-APD officer, says police weren't ... Sanchez, ex-APD officer, says police weren't even sent to his latest report
3
Ronchetti tops GOP gubernatorial field with $2.1M in donations
2022 election
Democrat Lujan Grisham announces own haul ... Democrat Lujan Grisham announces own haul of $2.7M in governor’s race
4
NM’s voting laws praised as US congressional panel visits
ABQnews Seeker
House subcommittee field hearing focuses on ... House subcommittee field hearing focuses on steps NM has taken to expand voter access
5
Strong winds fuel New Mexico wildfires, prompt evacuations
ABQnews Seeker
Strong spring winds fueled wildfires burning ... Strong spring winds fueled wildfires burning around New Mexico on Monday, prompting evacuations south of Albuquerque where authorities said some structures have burned and ...
6
Holocaust survivor shares life story with students
Uncategorized
Bosque junior calls talk ‘powerful’ Bosque junior calls talk ‘powerful’
7
UNM Health Sciences Center top financial officer to retire
Education
Senior executive has been with the ... Senior executive has been with the university for nearly 28 years
8
Weather Service issues fire danger warning amid windy conditions
ABQnews Seeker
Conditions don't bode well as wildfires ... Conditions don't bode well as wildfires burn throughout NM
9
Governor's mother, Sonja Lujan, dies at age 82
ABQnews Seeker
Democrats and Republicans alike have expressed ... Democrats and Republicans alike have expressed their condolences to the governor
10
Senator’s suit accuses lawmaker of retaliation
ABQnews Seeker
Suit claims state senator misused her ... Suit claims state senator misused her authority