Mother-daughter duo open dessert shop on West Side

For Tami O’Bryan, a chance Valentine’s Day order last year turned into her own business this year.

O’Bryan said last year while placing an order of macarons for her daughter, she noticed the company she was ordering from was actually a franchise and decided to reach out for more information.

It wasn’t long until O’Bryan, and her daughter, Victoria Ruggles, were signing on to bring a location of the dessert shop, Le Macaron, to Albuquerque.

Le Macaron opened April 3 at 6241 Riverside Plaza NW.

O’Bryan was already familiar with macarons and franchises when she decided to buy her own franchise of the pastry shop – her husband owns a Chick-fil-A franchise on the West Side and she bakes macarons with her daughter in their spare time.

The macarons cost $2.70 a piece, but there is a discount when buying in bulk.

Though macarons are the namesake and centerpiece dessert item, Le Macaron also serves 15 flavors of gelato, European pastries like eclairs and Napoleons, coffee drinks, and mini macaron cakes.

O’Bryan said she hopes Le Macaron will provide a new dessert option for those living on the West Side.

“We’re going to be a neat spot with a French atmosphere and just a place for people to come in and enjoy pastries and sit on the patio,” she said. “We don’t really have anything like that, that I know of, on this side of town.”

Le Macaron is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day beginning Saturday. For more information, visit lemacaron-us.com.