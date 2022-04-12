Candidate alert: Endorsement interviews

New Mexico’s June 7 political primaries are just around the corner, and absentee and early in-person voting starts May 10. The Journal plans to publish its endorsements for contested statewide and Albuquerque-area offices as voting begins.

Candidates in contested races who would like to meet with members of the editorial board — via a 20-minute Zoom video conference or conference call — before endorsements are published should contact Editorial Page editor D’Val Westphal at 823-3858 or via email at dwestphal@abqjournal.com. Please include contact phone numbers. Interviews can be scheduled Mondays through Thursdays between 1 and 3 p.m.