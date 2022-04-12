 Vin Scully wins Baseball Digest lifetime achievement award - Albuquerque Journal

Vin Scully wins Baseball Digest lifetime achievement award

By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Vin Scully has won the second Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest.

The longtime Dodgers announcer was honored Tuesday with an annual distinction that recognizes a living individual “who has made significant contributions to the national game.”

The 94-year-old Scully retired after the 2016 season, ending a 67-year broadcasting career that stretched back to when the Dodgers played in Brooklyn before moving to Los Angeles in the late 1950s. It was easily the longest tenure of any announcer with one team.

He was one of six finalists last year, when Willie Mays won the inaugural award. This year, a 17-member panel chose from a list of candidates that included Bobby Cox, Sandy Koufax, Rachel Robinson, Bud Selig and Joe Torre, among others.

“Any award that’s already been won by Willie Mays, who certainly was one of my favorite players and one for whom I had great respect, is an honor,” Scully said in a news release. “It’s an honor to even have my name linked with his in some way. I was honored, delighted and surprised that I turned out to be the second winner of Baseball Digest’s Lifetime Achievement Award. I’m proud of it and humble at the same time.”

Scully won the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting excellence in 1982 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

“Vin Scully was not only the voice of the Dodgers, but was also the soundtrack of our national game for an incredible seven decades,” Baseball Digest publisher David Fagley said. “We are honored to recognize his iconic career both as a broadcaster and as a wonderful ambassador for the sport he loves so much.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Home » News » Nation » Vin Scully wins Baseball Digest lifetime achievement award

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Vin Scully wins Baseball Digest lifetime achievement award
Nation
Vin Scully has won the second ... Vin Scully has won the second Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest. The longtime Dodgers announcer was honored Tuesday with an annual distinction ...
2
EXPLAINER: New front, same challenges for Russian offensive
Nation
Russia is readying a massive, new ... Russia is readying a massive, new offensive in eastern Ukraine, hoping to reverse its fortunes on the battlefield after a catastrophic start to seven ...
3
NY lieutenant governor arrested in campaign donation scheme
Nation
New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin ... New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was arrested Tuesday in a federal corruption investigation, creating a political crisis for Gov. Kathy Hochul seven months ...
4
Ketanji Brown Jackson is and isn't 1st Black female ...
Nation
Shirley Troutman, a judge on New ... Shirley Troutman, a judge on New York's highest court, was working last week when her daughter texted messages that included a clapping hands emoji. ...
5
Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal
Nation
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a ... Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on Tuesday that makes it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to ...
6
US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since ...
Nation
Inflation soared over the past year ... Inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities ...
7
Silver lining in inflation report helps send stocks higher
Nation
Stocks are bouncing back on Wall ... Stocks are bouncing back on Wall Street Tuesday, and the areas of the market most beaten down in recent days are leading the way. ...
8
Nebraska lawmakers approve proposed Colorado canal project
Nation
Nebraska lawmakers gave final approval Tuesday ... Nebraska lawmakers gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would let the state build a canal in Colorado to divert water out of ...
9
COVID-19, overdoses pushed US to highest death total ever
Nation
2021 was the deadliest year in ... 2021 was the deadliest year in U.S. history, and new data and research are offering more insights into how it got that bad. The ...