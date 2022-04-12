NM salsa, green chile to be sold nationwide

A salsa and green chile company will soon be making its way to Walmart shelves nationwide.

505 Southwestern announced March 28 that several of its products including its jarred Flame Roasted Green Chile will soon be sold in all 4,461 Walmart locations over the next few months.

“It has been our long-standing goal to bring the flavor of Hatch Valley, flame roasted green chile to consumers in all corners of the country, and this expansion with Walmart is a critical step in this mission,” Rob Holland, Flagship Food Group executive chairman, parent of 505 Southwestern, said in a statement announcing the distribution.

Green chile sauces, salsas and other products by the brand will also be available in Walmart stores.

Holland said the company has invested in its manufacturing capacity and distribution network over the past several years which has helped expansion.

The company is based near Denver, but uses Hatch green chiles in its products and has its manufacturing headquarters located in New Mexico.