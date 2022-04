Burqueños have another option when looking to grab a burrito bowl for dinner.

Chipotle opened a new Albuquerque location March 31 at 1000 Juan Tabo NE, according to the company.

The new location features a drive-thru lane for customers who placed orders ahead of time. The Chipotle on Montgomery and San Mateo is the only other location to feature a drive-thru lane in Albuquerque.

The restaurant is open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.