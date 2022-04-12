 Belen fire grows to 850 acres - Albuquerque Journal

Belen fire grows to 850 acres

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

A crew monitors the Big Hole Fire in Belen on Monday. The fire had burned about 850 acres as of Tuesday morning, and damaged or destroyed 19 structures including one residence. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

The Big Hole Fire has burned about 850 acres in Belen and is 0% contained as of Tuesday morning, according to the Valencia County Fire Department. 

Fire crews reported that 19 structures had been damaged or destroyed, including one residence and several sheds and barns.

The fire has also impacted about 75% of the Whitfield Wildlife Conservation Area.

“Air assets have been requested again today, and we will try to utilize them as able with the wind,” the fire department wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. 

Highway 47 is closed from Tomé Hill Road south to the Belen river bridge on East River Road, and the Belen bridge is also closed.

State Forestry Division firefighters and Bureau of Land Management firefighters are assisting local fire departments. 

The cause of the fire, which was reported Monday afternoon, is under investigation. 

“Please continue to stay out of the area if you do not need to be there,” VCFD said. “Unfortunately, we are still in Red Flag weather conditions today, so we will be working diligently to stay ahead of the fire.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Belen fire grows to 850 acres

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Belen fire grows to 850 acres
ABQnews Seeker
The Big Hole Fire has burned ... The Big Hole Fire has burned about 850 acres in Belen and is 0% contained as of Tuesday morning, according to the Valencia County ...
2
NM salsa, green chile to be sold nationwide
ABQnews Seeker
A salsa and green chile company ... A salsa and green chile company will soon be making its way to Walmart shelves nationwide. 505 Southwestern announced March 28 that several of ...
3
Chipotle opens Juan Tabo drive-thru location
ABQnews Seeker
Burqueños have another option when looking ... Burqueños have another option when looking to grab a burrito bowl for dinner. Chipotle opened a new Albuquerque location March 31 at 1000 Juan ...
4
Junk removal company launches in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Nathan Farmer never thought he would ... Nathan Farmer never thought he would be spending his time hauling away people's junk and discarded items. As a child, Farmer said his parents ...
5
Mother-daughter duo open dessert shop on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
For Tami O'Bryan, a chance Valentine's ... For Tami O'Bryan, a chance Valentine's Day order last year turned into her own business this year. O'Bryan said last year while placing an ...
6
TOP OF MIND: Have you or anyone in your ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: Have you or anyone in your household purchased marijuana since recreational sales became legal on April 1? Why ...
7
Candidate alert: Endorsement interviews
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's June 7 political primaries ... New Mexico's June 7 political primaries are just around the corner, and absentee and early in-person voting starts May 10. The Journal plans to ...
8
Coalition seeks Upper Pecos water protections
ABQnews Seeker
Highest level of protection would prevent ... Highest level of protection would prevent pollution from harmful mining, real estate development and overuse
9
Reward offered in petroglyph damage case
ABQnews Seeker
FBI offering $5,000 reward for information ... FBI offering $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest