Belen fire grows to 850 acres

The Big Hole Fire has burned about 850 acres in Belen and is 0% contained as of Tuesday morning, according to the Valencia County Fire Department.

Fire crews reported that 19 structures had been damaged or destroyed, including one residence and several sheds and barns.

The fire has also impacted about 75% of the Whitfield Wildlife Conservation Area.

“Air assets have been requested again today, and we will try to utilize them as able with the wind,” the fire department wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Highway 47 is closed from Tomé Hill Road south to the Belen river bridge on East River Road, and the Belen bridge is also closed.

State Forestry Division firefighters and Bureau of Land Management firefighters are assisting local fire departments.

The cause of the fire, which was reported Monday afternoon, is under investigation.

“Please continue to stay out of the area if you do not need to be there,” VCFD said. “Unfortunately, we are still in Red Flag weather conditions today, so we will be working diligently to stay ahead of the fire.”