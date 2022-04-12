 South Dakota attorney general impeached over fatal crash - Albuquerque Journal

South Dakota attorney general impeached over fatal crash

By Stephen Groves / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota House on Tuesday impeached state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg over a 2020 car crash in which he killed a pedestrian but initially said he might have struck a deer or another large animal.

Ravnsborg, a Republican, is the first official to be impeached in South Dakota history. He will at least temporarily be removed from office pending the historic Senate trial, where it takes a two-thirds majority to convict on impeachment charges. The Senate must wait at least 20 days to hold its trial, but has not yet set a date.

Ravnsborg pleaded no contest last year to a pair of traffic misdemeanors in the crash, including making an illegal lane change. He has cast Joseph Boever’s death as a tragic accident.

In narrowly voting to impeach Ravnsborg, the Republican-controlled House charged him with committing crimes that caused someone’s death, making “numerous misrepresentations” to law enforcement officers after the crash and using his office to navigate the criminal investigation. A Senate conviction would mean Ravnsborg would be barred from holding any state office in the future.

“When we’re dealing with the life of one of your citizens, I think that weighed heavily on everyone,” said Republican Rep. Will Mortenson, who introduced the articles of impeachment.

A spokesman for Ravnsborg did not reply to a request for comment after the vote. Tim Bormann, the attorney general’s chief of staff, said his staff would “professionally dedicate ourselves” to their work while Ranvsborg is forced to take a leave.

Ravnsborg, who took office in 2019, was returning home from a Republican dinner in September 2020 when he struck and killed Boever, who was walking along a rural highway. A sheriff who responded after Ravnsborg called 911 initially reported it as a collision with an animal. Ravnsborg has said he did not realize he hit a man until he returned the next day and found the body.

The Highway Patrol concluded that Ravnsborg’s car crossed completely onto the highway shoulder before hitting Boever, and criminal investigators said later that they didn’t believe some of Ravnsborg’s statements.

The House rejected the recommendation of a GOP-backed majority report from a special investigative committee, which argued that anything wrong he did was not part of his official duties “in office.” But even Republican lawmakers who argued his actions did not meet constitutional grounds for impeachment said Ravnsborg should resign.

“He should have stepped down, should have done the honorable thing,” said House Speaker Spencer Gosch, who oversaw the House investigation and voted against impeachment.

The articles of impeachment required approval from a majority of the 70 members of the House and passed by just one vote.

Of the 36 people who voted in favor, eight were Democrats and 28 were Republicans. The 31 against it were all Republicans. Republican Rep. Scott Odenbach recused himself because he had given legal advice to the attorney general after the crash. Two other Republican lawmakers were absent.

Ravnsborg, who had been largely silent about the crash and was not present for the vote, sent lawmakers a pair of defiant letters Monday night urging them not to impeach him.

“In a few hours, your vote will set a precedent for years to come,” Ravnsborg wrote. “No state has ever impeached an elected official for a traffic accident.”

He also accused Republican Gov. Kristi Noem of interfering in the investigation and of supporting impeachment because of the attorney general’s investigations into her behavior.

After Ravnsborg fell out with the governor following the crash, he pushed a pair of ethics complaints against Noem to the state’s Government Accountability Board. His office is also investigating whether an organization aligned with the governor broke campaign finance disclosure laws.

Noem lauded the vote on Twitter, writing that the House “did the right thing for the people of South Dakota and for Joe Boever’s family.”

The decision brought some relief for his family, who his wedding photo as they watched from the House gallery during the vote. They have decried the criminal prosecution as a “slap on the wrist” for Ravnsborg.

“We’re a step closer to justice. We’re not done,” said Boever’s cousin, Nick Nemec.

“Now we just need the Senate’s help on this because these laws need to be changed badly,” said Jennifer Boever, who was married to Boever. “People are getting hurt and killed, and the pedestrian has no self-defense against a 4,000 pound (1,814 kilogram) vehicle.”

Home » News » Nation » South Dakota attorney general impeached over fatal crash

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Belen fire grows to 850 acres
ABQnews Seeker
The Big Hole Fire has burned ... The Big Hole Fire has burned about 850 acres in Belen and is 0% contained as of Tuesday morning, according to the Valencia County ...
2
Coalition seeks Upper Pecos water protections
ABQnews Seeker
Highest level of protection would prevent ... Highest level of protection would prevent pollution from harmful mining, real estate development and overuse
3
City Councilor Sanchez questions response times of APD officers
ABQnews Seeker
Sanchez, ex-APD officer, says police weren't ... Sanchez, ex-APD officer, says police weren't even sent to his latest report
4
Ronchetti tops GOP gubernatorial field with $2.1M in donations
2022 election
Democrat Lujan Grisham announces own haul ... Democrat Lujan Grisham announces own haul of $2.7M in governor’s race
5
NM’s voting laws praised as US congressional panel visits
ABQnews Seeker
House subcommittee field hearing focuses on ... House subcommittee field hearing focuses on steps NM has taken to expand voter access
6
Strong winds fuel New Mexico wildfires, prompt evacuations
ABQnews Seeker
Strong spring winds fueled wildfires burning ... Strong spring winds fueled wildfires burning around New Mexico on Monday, prompting evacuations south of Albuquerque where authorities said some structures have burned and ...
7
Holocaust survivor shares life story with students
Uncategorized
Bosque junior calls talk ‘powerful’ Bosque junior calls talk ‘powerful’
8
Weather Service issues fire danger warning amid windy conditions
ABQnews Seeker
Conditions don't bode well as wildfires ... Conditions don't bode well as wildfires burn throughout NM
9
Governor's mother, Sonja Lujan, dies at age 82
ABQnews Seeker
Democrats and Republicans alike have expressed ... Democrats and Republicans alike have expressed their condolences to the governor
10
Senator’s suit accuses lawmaker of retaliation
ABQnews Seeker
Suit claims state senator misused her ... Suit claims state senator misused her authority