 US energy secretary plans visit to Northeastern Arizona - Albuquerque Journal

US energy secretary plans visit to Northeastern Arizona

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm plans to visit Northeastern Arizona this week as part of the Biden administration’s push to shore up the president’s standing in rural America.

Granholm plans to highlight the benefits of the infrastructure bill that Biden signed last year during a two-day visit that includes stops on the Hopi and Navajo reservations.

She plans to hold roundtable discussions Wednesday and Thursday on energy opportunities in rural areas and the clean energy transition. She also plans to meet with leadership from both tribes and tour a solar farm in Kayenta.

U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran also will be there. O’Halleran is one of the most endangered Democrats in Congress after the boundaries of his rural district were redrawn to make it significantly more conservative.

Biden administration officials are fanning across rural areas this week to highlight efforts to help rural America.

