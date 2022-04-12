 NM United, Sunport announce partnership - Albuquerque Journal

NM United, Sunport announce partnership

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Passengers make their way past an electronic billboard promoting New Mexico United on Tuesday. The Albuquerque International Sunport and United announced a partnership that made the airport the official travel partner for the professional soccer team. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The Albuquerque International Sunport is going black and yellow.

City and New Mexico United officials on Tuesday announced an “in-kind” agreement that will see the Sunport become the official travel partner of New Mexico’s professional soccer team.

“This isn’t just a way station,” New Mexico United owner and president Peter Trevisani said. “For many people this is their first point of contact with New Mexico. … When you see this image behind us of fans coming together, screaming, waving flags, smoke bombs (and) showing their collective pride in New Mexico, in an instant you know what it feels like to be New Mexican.”

But the alliance between United and the Sunport isn’t just limited to the airport being the official travel partner of the team. The Sunport, through the agreement, will become an advertiser with the team — with signage displayed at home matches. United will also display the Sunport prominently through on-air conversations with broadcasters during home matches, social media and halftime activities, said United spokesman David Carl.

As for the Sunport, United gear will be sold at a kiosk in the A concourse and at Greetings from New Mexico — a gift shop that is pre-security. The Sunport will actively promote United throughout its premises with signage. A projector screen on the third floor will also show highlights of United and its fans.

Conversations surrounding the partnership began pre-pandemic, said Lisa Leyva, the Sunport’s aviation development manager. But the partnership started to materialize in December.

“We really saw a tremendous opportunity where it would be mutually beneficial for us to advance New Mexico United as a real presence here at the Sunport,” said Leyva.

United’s next home match is on April 23 when they face San Antonio FC.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NM United, Sunport announce partnership

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
NM United, Sunport announce partnership
ABQnews Seeker
Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal The ... Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal The Albuquerque International Sunport is going black and y ...
2
Belen fire grows to 850 acres
ABQnews Seeker
The Big Hole Fire has burned ... The Big Hole Fire has burned about 850 acres in Belen and is 0% contained as of Tuesday morning, according to the Valencia County ...
3
NM salsa, green chile to be sold nationwide
ABQnews Seeker
A salsa and green chile company ... A salsa and green chile company will soon be making its way to Walmart shelves nationwide. 505 Southwestern announced March 28 that several of ...
4
Chipotle opens Juan Tabo drive-thru location
ABQnews Seeker
Burqueños have another option when looking ... Burqueños have another option when looking to grab a burrito bowl for dinner. Chipotle opened a new Albuquerque location March 31 at 1000 Juan ...
5
Junk removal company launches in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Nathan Farmer never thought he would ... Nathan Farmer never thought he would be spending his time hauling away people's junk and discarded items. As a child, Farmer said his parents ...
6
Mother-daughter duo open dessert shop on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
For Tami O'Bryan, a chance Valentine's ... For Tami O'Bryan, a chance Valentine's Day order last year turned into her own business this year. O'Bryan said last year while placing an ...
7
TOP OF MIND: Have you or anyone in your ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: Have you or anyone in your household purchased marijuana since recreational sales became legal on April 1? Why ...
8
Candidate alert: Endorsement interviews
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's June 7 political primaries ... New Mexico's June 7 political primaries are just around the corner, and absentee and early in-person voting starts May 10. The Journal plans to ...
9
Coalition seeks Upper Pecos water protections
ABQnews Seeker
Highest level of protection would prevent ... Highest level of protection would prevent pollution from harmful mining, real estate development and overuse