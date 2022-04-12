NM United, Sunport announce partnership

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The Albuquerque International Sunport is going black and yellow.

City and New Mexico United officials on Tuesday announced an “in-kind” agreement that will see the Sunport become the official travel partner of New Mexico’s professional soccer team.

“This isn’t just a way station,” New Mexico United owner and president Peter Trevisani said. “For many people this is their first point of contact with New Mexico. … When you see this image behind us of fans coming together, screaming, waving flags, smoke bombs (and) showing their collective pride in New Mexico, in an instant you know what it feels like to be New Mexican.”

But the alliance between United and the Sunport isn’t just limited to the airport being the official travel partner of the team. The Sunport, through the agreement, will become an advertiser with the team — with signage displayed at home matches. United will also display the Sunport prominently through on-air conversations with broadcasters during home matches, social media and halftime activities, said United spokesman David Carl.

As for the Sunport, United gear will be sold at a kiosk in the A concourse and at Greetings from New Mexico — a gift shop that is pre-security. The Sunport will actively promote United throughout its premises with signage. A projector screen on the third floor will also show highlights of United and its fans.

Conversations surrounding the partnership began pre-pandemic, said Lisa Leyva, the Sunport’s aviation development manager. But the partnership started to materialize in December.

“We really saw a tremendous opportunity where it would be mutually beneficial for us to advance New Mexico United as a real presence here at the Sunport,” said Leyva.

United’s next home match is on April 23 when they face San Antonio FC.