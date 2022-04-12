 Metal fabricator receives state, city funding to stay in New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

Metal fabricator receives state, city funding to stay in New Mexico

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Alstate Steel is receiving LEDA assistance from the state and City of Albuquerque to keep its operations local. (Courtesy of Alstate Steel)

Alstate Steel, a company that specializes in the fabrication of metals for structural purposes, will receive about $300,000 in Local Economic Development Act funds to remain at and expand at its current Albuquerque facility.

The company was planning on relocating its Albuquerque operations to Arizona – where it also maintain another facility — before receiving money to remain in New Mexico, according to a news release from the state’s Economic Development Department.

The state is allocating $250,000 in LEDA money and the City of Albuquerque is committing $50,000 in LEDA money for the expansion.

Assistance is “pending full review and approval from the Albuquerque City Council and will be awarded as Alstate meets economic development benchmarks detailed in the proposed Project Participation Agreement,” according to the news release. Alstate will pour in $2.5 million into the expansion of its facility at 203 Murray SE.

Alstate Steel is expected to hire 28 additional workers. The economic impact of Alstate remaining in Albuquerque is expected to be $82.3 million, according to the news release.

“Sustained economic growth takes more than just attracting new players,” Albuquerque mayor Tim Keller said in a statement. “We also have to make sure we’re keeping the businesses who’ve invested here for years and providing the support they need for future growth.”

