 New building breaks ground at MaxQ - Albuquerque Journal

New building breaks ground at MaxQ

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

Northrop Grumman Corp. broke ground Tuesday on a new 25,000-square-foot building at the MaxQ at Kirtland mixed-use development in Albuquerque, according to the company.

The building is designed to “support space systems engineering and integrated mission operations services to Kirtland Air Force Base and other U.S. military customers,” a company spokeswoman wrote in a news release announcing the construction.

Construction is anticipated to finish early next year.

As a part of the MaxQ development Northrop Grumman will join other tech and defense companies at the 70-acre mixed-use development that runs along Gibson’s south side between Carlisle and Truman.

The Northrop Grumman building, located near an Air Force Research Laboratory building, is the first stand-alone building in the development to be occupied by a single organization, the spokeswoman wrote.

According to the company, the site will focus on supporting customers in “space system mission management, operations, and cybersecurity.”

