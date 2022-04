Two people are in critical condition after being shot Tuesday evening in a gas station parking lot in Northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police spokesman Daren DeAguero said police responded sometime before 7 p.m. to a shooting in the parking lot of the DK at Tramway and Copper. He said two were brought to the University of New Mexico Hospital and “are currently listed in critical condition.”

DeAguero gave no other details.