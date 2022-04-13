Wrestling legend Mick Foley brings ‘Nice Day’ tour to ABQ

Mick Foley has experienced many things in his life.

The World Wrestling Entertainment legend is taking those stories on the road. He will be at Launchpad in Downtown Albuquerque at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14, for his “Nice Day Tour.”

“I started doing these tours speaking at colleges,” he says. “I did over 50 universities including MIT, Syracuse University and University of Notre Dame. When that ran its course, I tried my hand at stand-up comedy.”

Foley is back on the road telling stories about his wrestling years.

He’s wrestled under his real name and is well known for his various personas.

From 1991-96, he was known as Cactus Jack — a bloodthirsty and uncompromisingly physical brawler from Truth or Consequences, who wore cowboy boots and often used sharp metallic objects, such as barbed wire, thumbtacks, and trash cans.

In late-’96, he debuted Mankind, who was a masochist, mentally deranged lunatic who was masked and spent his spare time dwelling in mechanical rooms.

Later, he debuted Dude Love — a relaxed, fun-loving, jive-talking, tie-dyed shirt-wearing hippie.

These personas were known as the “Three Faces of Foley.”

Cactus Jack then made his debut in the WWF in 1997.

All three characters appeared in the 1998 Royal Rumble, making Foley the only competitor to enter the same Royal Rumble match three times under different personas.

“Every night of the show, I figure out how I could make the stories better,” he says. “The tour started off as an anniversary of my memoir. I’m pulling everything out from the beginning of my career.”

Last month, Foley announced he was launching his own podcast called “Foley Is Pod.”

“I just finished up an episode for it,” he says. “We talked about Beach Blast back in 1992. It’s been 30 years since then. Time passes by so quickly.”

Foley says during each stop, he tries different things out with an audience.

He does have a favorite moment.

“It’s how I met my wife,” he says. “It was a unique first meeting. It’s heartwarming and strange at the same time.”

Foley also pulls material that he wrote about in his memoir, “Have A Nice Day: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks.”

“Unlike wrestling, writing will always be there,” he says. “When I started doing these live shows, it was a strange leap from my days in wrestling. I learned that with a lot of work, you can make people laugh.”

Foley travels solo during his tour.

“It’s just me and a car,” he says. “I’ll stop in Truth or Consequences for a day and on my way back home, I’ll visit Terry Funk in Amarillo. I love being out in the Southwest. It’s a magical place.”

Mick Foley — Nice Day Tour

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14

WHERE: Launchpad, 618 Central SW

HOW MUCH: $35, plus fees at holdmyticket.com