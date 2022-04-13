Back on the road, Lacuna Coil ready to rock the stage

Cristina Scabbia hasn’t experienced too much jet lag in the last two years.

Today, that’s not the case.

The vocalist from Italy-based Lacuna Coil is in rehearsals getting ready for the current tour.

“We’re lucky because we have a beautiful space to stay with a pool,” she says. “We can chill and get ready to get back ons stage.”

The metal band is opening for Apocalyptica during its show at Sunshine Theater in Albuquerque on Thursday, April 14.

Scabbia and the band — which includes Andrea Ferro, Marco Coti Zelati, Diego Cavallotti and Richard Meiz — are getting ready to tour for the first time in more than two years.

Lacuna Coil did a live stream in September 2020 and hasn’t performed much since. The band is going to release the live album, “Live from the Apocalypse,” on June 25, which was recorded during the live stream.

“We are not in tour mode yet,” she says with a laugh. “It’s been weird to be in airports lately traveling from Italy. We’re excited to be back in the United States.”

During this tour, the band will focus on its 2019 album, “Black Anima.”

“We didn’t get to promote it,” Scabbia says. “It’s a record that deserves to be heard.”

Lacuna Coil was formed in 1994 and has released nine studio albums to date.

When it comes to writing, the band hasn’t changed up the process too much.

“We never plan anything and go with the flow,” she says. “We collect all of the ideas and we pick what we like. Lacuna Coil has a distinctive sound and we know what kind of music we stick with. The words have changed because our messages are more clear.”

Scabbia grew up influenced by all genres of music and continues to broaden her horizons within music.

“The more you listen to other genres, you grow,” she says. “It’s helped me develop myself as a musician and artist.”

Being a musician was never at the top of her list.

“Growing up, I was a shy child and wouldn’t sing in front of anyone,” she says. “As I grew, everything in my life was leading me to music. When we started, it was during an era without the internet. Our story is awkward, but here were are more than 25 years later still doing what Lacuna Coil does. We bring a good time.”