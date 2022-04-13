Local golf: ’23 PGA Professional Championship coming to Twin Warriors/Santa Ana

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The PGA Professional Championship is coming back to Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs.

It’s been since 2009 when the two scenic and challenging golf courses in Santa Ana Pueblo hosted the big event.

The 2023 PGA Professional Championship is set to take place April 30-May 3 at Twin Warriors Golf Club at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa and Santa Ana Golf Club, the PGA of America announced on Tuesday.

The event features a 312-player field, drawn from across the nation. The low 20 scorers earn a berth in the 2023 PGA Championship, the major that will be contested just weeks later on the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

Derek Gutierrez, PGA General Manager/Director of Golf at Santa Ana Golf Club, Inc., said the club’s experience with PGA events played a part in securing the site for the 2023 PGA Professional Championship.

“Hosting the PGA Professional Championship in 2003 and 2009, we were able to establish a fair and true test of golf,” Gutierrez said. “This was a good time for us to host it again.”

Gutierrez expressed excitement for the events coming to Twin Warriors and Santa Ana. The 2023 PGA Professional Championship will be the third PGA of America Member event to be staged at Twin Warriors, following this year’s Senior PGA Professional Championship (Oct. 11-16) and Women’s PGA Cup (Oct. 25-29).

Next month, Twin Warriors will host the New Mexico high school Class 5A state championships and Santa Ana will host the Class 4A Championships.

Gutierrez has experience with hosting the PGA Professional Championship. In 2003, he was the club’s assistant golf pro who helped recruit caddies for the entire field. In 2009, he was head golf pro and assistant general manager.

In 2003, Gutierrez said the process of recruiting caddies began a year before the event.

For the 2023 PGA Professional Championship, the club won’t be responsible for offering caddies for the players. Yet, just as in previous years, the heavy task will be recruiting roughly 250-300 volunteers.

They will all work toward conducting a well-run event that is scheduled to have four days of live coverage on the Golf Channel.

“The PGA Professional Championship is the premier event for PGA Members,” said Jim Richerson, PGA of America President. “It is the largest all-professional national event in golf and to return it to Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Club for the third time in 20 years is a testament to the degree of hospitality our PGA Professionals receive in the Sun Country PGA Section. Through the leadership of PGA General Manager Derek Gutierrez and his staff, we know the level of service, as well as the on-course challenges that come with these two spectacular layouts, will yield a world class experience for all the participants.”

LOCAL WINNERS: David Muttitt, a teaching pro at Los Altos golf course, and Bill Harvey, the head pro at Ladera, secured victories at the Club Car Pro-Official Tuesday at El Paso Country Club. Muttitt won the individual title and Bill Harvey won the senior individual title.

Muttitt, who has played in five PGA Championships (2013, 2016, 2017,2018, 2020), won by one stroke after shooting 2-under 140 (69-71). Harvey shot 3-under 139 (65-74).