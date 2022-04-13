 NMPhil hosts pianist Michelle Cann on April 23 - Albuquerque Journal

NMPhil hosts pianist Michelle Cann on April 23

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Pianist Michelle Cann

The New Mexico Philharmonic will host pianist Michelle Cann performing Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and Florence Price’s Piano Concerto at Popejoy Hall at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

The program ends with selections from Prokofiev’s playful and tragic “Romeo & Juliet.” Music director Roberto Minczuk conducts.

Cann made her orchestral debut at age 14 and has since performed as a soloist with numerous orchestras, including the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra.

A champion of the music of Florence Price, Cann performed the New York City premiere of the composer’s Piano Concerto in One Movement with The Dream Unfinished Orchestra in July 2016 and the Philadelphia premiere with the Philadelphia Orchestra and Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin in February 2021, which the Philadelphia Inquirer called “exquisite.”

She has also performed Price’s works for solo piano and chamber ensemble for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Chamber Music Society of Detroit, and the New World Symphony, among other presenters.

Tickets range from $22 to $75 and may be purchased at unmtickets.com, in person at the UNM Bookstore from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, or at the ticket window at Popejoy Hall, 90 minutes prior to the performance.

