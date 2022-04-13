ABQ Open Space Visitor Center hosts ‘Across the Board’

Artist Mary Lambert will show her work “Across the Board: Intersecting with Nature” at the ABQ Open Space Visitor Center through July 2.

Lambert uses the game board motif to explore our interconnectedness with all things and the possible impact that human involvement has on environment and all levels of nature.

“We know that the smallest changes in a system can result in very large differences in that system’s behavior,” Lambert says. “Our activity ripples out and reverberates. Sometimes it takes a long view to fully understand the effects of our actions.”

Lambert continues, “In these works, the game board represents our wandering and curiosity, and like any game board considers skill, chance, and risk — it is a mode of discovery and performance where we win or lose. The underlying equal-armed cross is an ancient mark, symbolizing life, direction, and interchange. This cross has been adapted to certain game boards, like Parcheesi, where the center functions as home base for ideas, goals, and success. Movement around the board mirrors the direction our paths may take with safe, holding zones off to the sides. It is a familiar reflection of our own journey through life. I look at the effect of our earthly play on our environment with a sense of both adventure and concern, and a deep love and appreciation for our natural world.”

The center is located at 6500 Coors Blvd. NW, midway between Montaño and Paseo del Norte. The space is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Call 505-768-4950.