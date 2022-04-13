Commission OKs more upgrades for Alvarado Square

After months of debate, Bernalillo County leaders have opened the door to new windows.

The County Commission on Tuesday approved spending at least $2.7 million to replace the windows on the second through eighth stories at the county’s Alvarado Square headquarters in Downtown Albuquerque. It will be the 10th change order with HB Construction, the firm contracted to turn the old utility company building into a new stand-alone headquarters for the county government. It brings the HB contract to $60.8 million, though total project-related costs will now top $72 million.

The county had purchased Alvarado Square in 2017 for $2.7 million, estimating at the time that the necessary overhaul would cost about $33 million.

Employees moved into the building last summer after working previously out of multiple buildings, including an office building the county shared with city government.

Some county commissioners bristled earlier this year when staff sought millions of dollars more for additional Alvarado Square upgrades. The commission approved a portion, but asked staff to evaluate the possibility of phasing the windows project and doing only some of the updates now.

Jared Divett, the county’s fleet and facilities director, told the commission Tuesday that it made sense to do the complete replacement now because breaking it into phases would increase labor and materials costs.

According to documents staff prepared for the meeting, the price of materials needed for the work has already increased by $62,000 since the initial request in January.

“Applying these trends to our current estimate and phasing our work out over seven years could increase the cost by 130.6%, or $818,188.91, which is a low-end estimate,” county staff wrote.

The commission ultimately voted 4-1 to move forward with the project, with Walt Benson voicing worry about delays.

“This has to get done, and if we don’t move now, my concern is it’s going to cost taxpayers more,” he said.

Only Charlene Pyskoty voted against it, saying she could not justify the expense, given county residents’ other needs and noting that the expected energy savings tied to the windows — $20,000 per year — would take over a century to cancel out the cost.

“Just because you can do something, I think, doesn’t mean you should,” she said. “It’s like, you don’t have to always buy something from the dollar row in Target, and get it home and realize you didn’t need it. You could’ve spent that money on something else.”