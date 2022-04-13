County Commission OKs 6.3% budget increase

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Bernalillo County’s general fund spending will grow by 6.3% next year under a budget plan that elected officials greenlit Tuesday night.

The County Commission unanimously approved the $374 million general fund budget proposal for fiscal year 2023. They simultaneously approved a total county budget – including capital project funding – of $902 million.

As is the case now, the jail remains the county’s single largest line item for the budget year that begins July 1. The Metropolitan Detention Center will account for $70.1 million – or nearly 19% – of all general fund spending, plus another $11 million via the county’s health care tax.

“That’s probably one of the biggest things we do, it certainly is (among) the most frustrating things we do,” Commissioner Debbie O’Malley said during the county’s budget hearing last month. “It’s very difficult to run a jail, I think people need to know that.”

Large portions of the general fund budget will also go to the Sheriff’s Office, $56 million; the Fleet & Facilities department, $31.4 million; and the Fire & Rescue Department, $29.2 million.

Overall, public safety represents the biggest chunk of the budget, at 47%. That’s compared to general government, 30%; public works, 13%; culture/recreation, 4%; and health and welfare, 3%.

The 2023 spending plan is about $22 million higher than the current year’s original budget – an increase facilitated by growing tax revenue. Gross receipts tax – county government’s primary fuel – is projected to come in 13% higher this fiscal year than was originally budgeted, according to county documents.

Some of the additional spending will go to new county jobs as the 2023 plan funds 21 additional positions. They include new assistant director positions in Housing and in Parks & Recreation, two additional fire captains and fire lieutenants, two Animal Care supervisors and a natural resource scientist.

The county currently has about 2,300 full-time employees – and payroll makes up the majority of the approved budget – but it remains unknown who among them may get pay increases in 2023, or how much they will be.

Unlike the 2022 budget, there is no across-the-board pay bump in the 2023 proposal.

Instead, all eventual increases will be tied to a new Classification and Compensation study commissioned by the county.

A budget document in the packet posted publicly before Tuesday’s commission meeting references that study. It says the 2023 budget includes “sufficient funding for the compensation adjustments identified” in the study, but does not include a total dollar figure associated with those adjustments. When asked by the Journal how much money the budget includes for those salary changes, the county declined to provide a number.

Officials cite concerns about releasing that dollar figure while still in negotiations with various unions representing county employees.

“Discussions regarding potential salary adjustments to bargaining unit employees is considered a prohibited practice without prior agreement with the unions,” spokesman Tom Thorpe said in a written statement.

Employee pay was a recurring theme during the county’s budget hearing last month, with officials from several different divisions and departments lamenting the difficulty of hiring and retaining employees. Sheriff Manuel Gonzales said his department’s compensation is not competitive with the Albuquerque Police Department, while County Manager Julie Morgas Baca noted the need to raise pay for correctional officers at least to levels seen in Santa Fe County. Others raised concerns about pay rates for county engineers and even animal shelter staff.

“Youth Detention (center), Department of Behavioral Health, and Animal Care – we are definitely feeling the stressors that everyone else is feeling,” Deputy County Manager Greg Perez said during the March hearing. “Similar to (the jail), we’re having a difficult time maintaining our staff because our wages aren’t competitive. We don’t hear about it a lot because they’re kind of smaller entities, but they are struggling just as much.”