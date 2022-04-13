 Man gets 18 years after pleading in drug-induced killing - Albuquerque Journal

Man gets 18 years after pleading in drug-induced killing

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A judge handed an 18-year prison sentence Tuesday to a man who, his attorney argued, was in a drug-induced psychosis when he fatally shot 21-year-old Taylor Stevens-Smith in 2020.

Nicolaus Montoya, 22, pleaded no contest last year to second-degree murder for shooting Stevens-Smith during what witnesses described as a peaceful gathering in the living room of an Albuquerque residence.

No argument or disturbance of any kind preceded the fatal shooting, witnesses told police.

State District Judge Brett Loveless said shortly before sentencing that he believed Montoya would not have fatally shot Stevens-Smith had he not been under the influence of illegal drugs.

“The fact is that you grapple with a substance abuse issue that presents a real and palpable danger to society,” Loveless told Montoya before sentencing.

Loveless said he gave Montoya the maximum sentence allowed under the plea agreement in the interest of public safety.

“You have demonstrated time and time again that, under the influence of substances … you suffer from a condition that detaches you from reality,” he told Montoya.

“Unfortunately, 95% of what I see now, day in, day out, is fueled by drugs,” Loveless said.

Montoya’s attorney, John Huntley, argued that Montoya shot Stevens-Smith while experiencing drug-induced psychosis, probably as a result of using methamphetamine and LSD.

Montoya “went into a psychotic state due to the drugs,” Huntley said after the hearing. “He didn’t go there to hurt anyone, much less kill anyone.”

Montoya began to hear voices and apparently believed that Stevens-Smith wanted to kill him, Huntley said.

Loveless said he accepted the argument that Montoya’s drug use led to the killing. “I also believe that, if you were not on substances, you never would have done this,” Loveless told Montoya.

Montoya apologized to the victim’s family before his sentencing.

Witnesses told police four people were sitting in the living room of an apartment on Fourth near Coal SW when Montoya picked up a handgun from a coffee table and shot Stevens-Smith three times in the chest, according to a Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court criminal complaint.

Witnesses said the four were “smoking weed out of a bong and listening to music without any arguments or issues” when Montoya picked up the pistol and fired the fatal shots, the complaint said.

