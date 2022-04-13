 Ruidoso fire destroys 150 structures - Albuquerque Journal

Ruidoso fire destroys 150 structures

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Flames erupt on a hillside as the McBride Fire rages in Ruidoso on Wednesday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)
A plane drops retardant over a hillside as the McBride Fire rages in Ruidoso on Wednesday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)
Spokeswomen Laura Rabon, left, and Kelly Johnson brief the media on the McBride Fire in Ruidoso on Wednesday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

RUIDOSO — Raging winds over 80 mph on Tuesday contributed to wildfires that spread rapidly in the Ruidoso area and led to thousands of people being given mandatory evacuation orders.

“We had trees coming down in town, roofs blowing off houses, this is definitely a wind-fueled fire,” said Lincoln National Forest spokesperson Laura Rabon.

The McBride Fire started Tuesday on Warrior Drive in Ruidoso, which is off of Gavilan Canyon Road.

The fire so far has burned 4,132 acres and is 0% contained.

About 150 structures, including some residences, have been destroyed.

A separate Nogal Canyon Fire burning west of Ruidoso has also led to evacuations. That fire, which was caused by a downed power line, has burned 400 acres and destroyed 10 structures.

Residents in the northeast part of the Ruidoso area have been given evacuation orders.

Kerry Gladden, a spokesperson for the Village of Ruidoso, said that about 4,000 people live in the areas that have been evacuated.

More evacuation orders could possibly be issued be today, she said.

Large pine trees were seen knocked over in town on Wednesday morning, and parts of Ruidoso remain without electricity and gas.

Rabon said that high winds — 70 mph sustained winds and 90 mph gusts on Tuesday — prevented aircraft from contributing to firefighting efforts on Tuesday. But one helicopter and multiple air tankers were assisting on Wednesday morning.

Flames could at times be seen above a ridge to the northwest of the Ruidoso Community Center. At least one air tanker was dropping fluid on the flames during a media briefing at the center on Wednesday morning.

The Ruidoso Convention Center is serving as an emergency shelter for residents who have been to told to evacuate.

No injuries have been reported, according to fire officials.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

On Wednesday, the temperature was expected to reach a high of about 54 degrees, but the relative humidity is around 6%, Rabon said. Winds will likely continue blowing north to northwest at about 20 miles per hour with gusts reaching 30 miles per hour.

“We fully expect that today we will see active fire behavior as the day continues to warm up and as the relative humidity levels continue to drop,” Rabon said.

The areas currently under an evacuation order are around Moon Mountain, McBride/Snowcap/Timberline, Eagle Creek, Homestead Acres, Rancho Ruidoso Valley Estates, Deer Valley, Deer Park and Alto East of Flute Player, according to fire officials.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Ruidoso fire destroys 150 structures

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Ruidoso fire destroys 150 structures
ABQnews Seeker
Raging winds over 80 mph on ... Raging winds over 80 mph on Tuesday contributed to wildfires that spread rapidly in the Ruidoso area and led to thousands of people being ...
2
NM Civil Guard records destroyed
ABQnews Seeker
Former head of armed militia admitted ... Former head of armed militia admitted taking action in deposition
3
Mexican truckers block Santa Teresa
ABQnews Seeker
Inspection controversy in Texas spills over ... Inspection controversy in Texas spills over into NM
4
County Commission OKs 6.3% budget increase
ABQnews Seeker
Plans call for funding for 21 ... Plans call for funding for 21 additional positions
5
Group backing permanent fund measure raises $400K
ABQnews Seeker
No organized opposition to proposed amendement ... No organized opposition to proposed amendement to boost distribution has emerged
6
Annual event aims to get 60,000 books into kids' ...
ABQnews Seeker
Read To Me book drive is ... Read To Me book drive is now in its 20th year
7
NM panel considers protections for Upper Pecos and its ...
ABQnews Seeker
Move would not affect existing land ... Move would not affect existing land and water uses
8
Man gets 18 years after pleading in drug-induced killing
ABQnews Seeker
Witnesses say the deadly attack was ... Witnesses say the deadly attack was not provoked
9
Bernalillo County Commission OKs more Alvarado Square upgrades
ABQnews Seeker
Lone 'no' voter said, 'Just because ... Lone 'no' voter said, 'Just because you can do something ... doesn't mean you should'