‘Paranormal Cirque’ returns to ABQ with death-defying performances

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Jhon-Villegas performs on aerial silks in “Paranormal Cirque.” (Courtesy of Eli Hartman)

Steve Copeland and Ryan Combs are used to being the center of attention.

It’s a situation that each of them loves.

Copeland and Combs are in new territory though when it comes to Cirque Italia’s traveling show, “Paranormal Cirque II.”

The duo are the hosts and main characters in the show.

“We bring the comedy to the show,” he says. “The audience gets to follow our journey through the show.”

“Paranormal Cirque” was last in Albuquerque in June 2021 and Copeland says the nearly two-week stay in Albuquerque will mark the beginning of the revamped show.

“If you saw it last time in Albuquerque, we thank you,” he say. “This show is revamped with new stunts and concept. It has plenty more comedy with Ryan and I.”

The show still has a Halloween/haunted vibe to it.

And it’s not for the faint of heart as the performers knock out death-defying performances.

The artists are selected from around the world, and the show features 12 to 15 performers. The crew is about 50 people bringing the magic to the stage.

Cirque Italia was founded in Italy in 2012 and has a traveling water circus show, which features acrobats doing stunts in water.

Steve Copeland and Ryan Combs are the hosts of “Paranormal Cirque 2.” (Courtesy of Steve Copeland)

Copeland says “Paranormal Cirque” does have an age restriction as those ages 13-17 are allowed in with a guardian.

“There is violence portrayed and lots of bad language,” he says.

Copeland got involved with Cirque Italia a few years ago.

Together with Combs, the duo bring a comedy flair to hosting the event.

“Both of us love comedy and love horror movies,” he says. “We’re really excited to be part of the debut of the show.”

Copeland was enamored with clowns growing up, which is why he’s now doing it for a living.

“For me, it was something that I wanted to do,” he says. “I’ve been able to travel around the world. We’re going into our second year with the company.”

Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the CDC and local municipalities. The safety of our guests and employees are of the utmost importance to the company.

These adjustments and accommodations include some of the following:

• Restricted seating capacity.

• Socially distanced seating with visual cues throughout tent.

• Mask mandate for anyone over 3 years of age (available for purchase if needed).

• Increased number of hand sanitization stations in and around tent.

• All common areas wiped down and disinfected every 10-15 minutes.

• In order to better socially distance, purchase tickets in advance at cirqueitalia.com or by phone 941-704-8572.

‘Paranormal Cirque II’ will travel to Santa Fe for six shows April 28 to May 1.

Cirque Italia’s ‘Paranormal Cirque II’
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14 and Friday, April 15; 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16; 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 17; 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 18; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21 and Friday April 22; 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 23 and 5:30 and 8:30 April 24

WHERE: Cottonwood Mall parking lot, 10000 Coors Bypass NW

HOW MUCH: $20-$50 adults; $10-$45 youths, plus fees at paranormalcirque.com. Use promo code 5OFF to get $5 off the price. There will also be a box office located at the premises the week of the event.

