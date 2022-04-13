 Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching - Albuquerque Journal

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching

By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to forcibly touching a woman at a New York nightclub in 2018.

The guilty plea came nearly three years after the the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star was arrested in the case that saw several delays as his lawyers sought to get charges reduced or dismissed.

Gooding, 54, accused of violating three different women at various Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019, pleaded guilty to just one of the allegations.

He told the judge he “kissed the waitress on her lips” without consent at the LAVO New York nightclub.

Gooding’s plea deal calls for no jail time. If he continues counseling for six months, he can withdraw the misdemeanor plea and plead guilty to a lesser violation of harassment.

Gooding was arrested in June 2019 after a 29-year-old woman told police he squeezed her breast without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square.

A few months later, he was charged in two additional cases as more women came forward to accuse him of abuse. The new charges alleged he pinched a server’s buttocks after making a sexually suggestive remark to her at TAO Downtown and forcibly touched a woman inappropriately at the LAVO nightclub, both in 2018.

Gooding had previously pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor counts and denied all allegations of wrongdoing. His lawyers have argued that overzealous prosecutors, caught up in the fervor of the #MeToo movement, are trying to turn “commonplace gestures” or misunderstandings into crimes.

The judge had ruled that if the Gooding case went to trial, prosecutors could have called two additional women to testify about their allegations that Gooding also violated them. Those women, whose claims did not result in criminal charges, were among 19 other accusers whom prosecutors were seeking to call as witnesses.

Along with the criminal case, Gooding is accused in a lawsuit of raping a woman in New York City in 2013. After a judge issued a default judgment in July because Gooding hadn’t responded to the lawsuit, the actor retained a lawyer and is fighting the allegations.

Home » News » Nation » Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching
Most Recent Entertainment News
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty ... Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to forcibly touching a woman at a New York nightclub in 2018. The guilty plea came nearly ...
2
Tiger Woods' return to Masters a winner for TV ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
Tiger Woods may not have won ... Tiger Woods may not have won the Masters golf tournament, but his stirring return from injury was certainly a winner for the television networks ...
3
Gilbert Gottfried, actor and comic's comic, dies at 67
Most Recent Entertainment News
Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary ... Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67. Gottfried died ...
4
Jennifer Lopez posts 'special story,' an engagement ring
Most Recent Entertainment News
Jennifer Lopez has an engagement ring ... Jennifer Lopez has an engagement ring on her finger, and Ben Affleck may be the one who put it there. 'So, I have a ...
5
'The Eagle Has Landed' author Jack Higgins dead at ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
British author Jack Higgins, who wrote ... British author Jack Higgins, who wrote 'The Eagle Has Landed' and other bestselling thrillers and espionage novels, has died. He was 92. Publisher HarperCollins ...
6
Pink Floyd members reunite to record song for Ukraine
More News
Pink Floyd is releasing its first ... Pink Floyd is releasing its first new music in almost three decades to raise money for the people of Ukraine, the band announced Thursday. ...
7
Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over 2017 hit 'Shape ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ed Sheeran won ... Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ed Sheeran won a U.K. copyright battle over his 2017 hit 'Shape of You' on Wednesday, then slammed what he described ...
8
Chris Rock takes to comedy mic, still processing Oscars ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
Chris Rock received several standing ovations ... Chris Rock received several standing ovations before he told one joke Wednesday at his first comedy show since Will Smith slapped him in the ...
9
Foo Fighters cancel all dates following drummer's death
Most Recent Entertainment News
Foo Fighters have canceled all upcoming ... Foo Fighters have canceled all upcoming concert dates following the death of the band's drummer, Taylor Hawkins. The rockers had been scheduled to play ...