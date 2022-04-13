 In drought-stricken West, officials weigh emergency actions - Albuquerque Journal

In drought-stricken West, officials weigh emergency actions

By Felicia Fonseca / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Federal officials say it may be necessary to reduce water deliveries to users on the Colorado River to prevent the shutdown of a huge dam that supplies hydropower to some 5 million customers across the U.S. West.

Officials had hoped snowmelt would buoy Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border to ensure its dam could continue to supply power. But snow is already melting, and hotter-than-normal temperatures and prolonged drought are further shrinking the lake.

The Interior Department has proposed holding back water in the lake to maintain Glen Canyon Dam’s ability to generate electricity amid what it said were the driest conditions in the region in more than 1,200 years.

“The best available science indicates that the effects of climate change will continue to adversely impact the basin,” Tanya Trujillo, the Interior’s assistant secretary for water and science wrote to seven states in the basin Friday.

Trujillo asked for feedback on the proposal to keep 480,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Powell — enough water to serve about 1 million U.S. households. She stressed that operating the dam below 3,490 feet (1,063 meters), considered its minimum power pool, is uncharted territory and would lead to even more uncertainty for the western electrical grid and water deliveries to states and Mexico downstream.

In the Colorado River basin, Glen Canyon Dam is the mammoth of power production, delivering electricity to about 5 million customers in seven states — Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. As Lake Powell falls, the dam becomes less efficient. At 3,490 feet, it can’t produce power.

If levels were to fall below that mark, the 7,500 residents in the city at the lake, Page, and the adjacent Navajo community of LeChee would have no access to drinking water.

The Pacific Northwest, and the Rio Grande Valley in New Mexico and Texas are facing similar strains on water supplies.

Lake Powell fell below 3,525 feet (1,075 meters) for the first time ever last month, a level that concerned worried water managers. Federal data shows it will dip even further, in the most probable scenario, before rebounding above the level next spring.

If power production ceases at Glen Canyon Dam, customers that include cities, rural electric cooperatives and tribal utilities would be forced to seek more expensive options. The loss also would complicate western grid operations since hydropower is a relatively flexible renewable energy source that can be easily turned up or down, experts say.

“We’re in crisis management, and health and human safety issues, including production of hydropower, are taking precedence,” said Jack Schmidt, director of the center for Colorado River Studies at Utah State University. “Concepts like, ‘Are we going to get our water back’ just may not even be relevant anymore.”

The potential impacts to lower basin states that could see their water supplies reduced — California, Nevada and Arizona — aren’t yet known. But the Interior’s move is a display of the wide-ranging functions of Lake Powell and Glen Canyon Dam, and the need to quickly pivot to confront climate change.

Lake Powell serves as the barometer for the river’s health in the upper basin, and Lake Mead has that job in the lower basin. Both were last full in the year 2000 but have declined to one-fourth and one-third of their capacity, respectively, as drought tightened its grip on the region.

Water managers in the basin states — Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico and Colorado — are evaluating the proposal. The Interior Department has set an April 22 deadline for feedback.

___

Associated Press writers Sam Metz in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.

Home » Around the Region » In drought-stricken West, officials weigh emergency actions

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
In drought-stricken West, officials weigh emergency actions
Around the Region
Federal officials say it may be ... Federal officials say it may be necessary to reduce water deliveries to users on the Colorado River to prevent the shutdown of a huge ...
2
Texas girl at center of life support battle leaves ...
Around the Region
A 3-year-old Texas girl whose mother ... A 3-year-old Texas girl whose mother has waged a court battle to keep doctors from removing her from life-sustaining treatment has improved enough that ...
3
23 injured in Texas storms; more tornadoes forecast in ...
Around the Region
Nearly two dozen people were injured ... Nearly two dozen people were injured when tornadoes swept through central Texas as part of a storm system that was expected to spawn more ...
4
Grassland fires destroy two homes in southeast Colorado
Around the Region
Two wind-whipped grassland fires in rural ... Two wind-whipped grassland fires in rural southeastern Colorado destroyed two homes, briefly closed a state highway and forced temporary evacuations in the unincorporated community ...
5
Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock
Around the Region
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday ... Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday defied mounting pressure to immediately end truck inspections that have gridlocked the U.S.-Mexico border for days, saying that ...
6
Experts: Asian population overcount masks community nuances
Around the Region
Jennifer Chau was astonished last month ... Jennifer Chau was astonished last month when the U.S. Census Bureau's report card on how accurately it counted the U.S. population in 2020 showed ...
7
Officers shoot, kill suspect in Manitou Springs
Around the Region
An investigation is underway after officers ... An investigation is underway after officers shot and killed a suspect during a confrontation in Manitou Springs. Police say the suspect, whose name has ...
8
Texas prosecutor pushes back on pleas to stop execution
Around the Region
Members of a Texas House committee ... Members of a Texas House committee on Tuesday repeatedly pressed a prosecutor to use his authority to stop the April 27 execution of a ...
9
Man dies after jumping out of moving bus on ...
Around the Region
A man who was fatally struck ... A man who was fatally struck by several cars Tuesday morning on a freeway north of Phoenix had just jumped out the window of ...