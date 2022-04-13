Marble says cheers to 14 years

Marble Brewery turns 14 this month.

The brewery scheduled this year’s celebration for April 20 in honor of the New Mexico legalization of marijuana said marketing director Geraldine Lucero. April 20, fondly referred to as 420 by the cannabis community, is the unofficial marijuana holiday.

To mark the day, the brewery will release Hoppy Birthdaze Hazy DIPA. The beer has an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 8.6% and in the words of Marble’s social media “is sure to ignite high times.”

Rude Boy Cookies, Las Golondrina Pie Co. and Sara’s Sweets & Treat will be onsite at the Downtown brewery selling goodies from 4 to 7 p.m.

Night Time Drive will provide music from 6 to 6:45 p.m. followed by Slums of Harvard at 7:15 to 9 p.m.

April 20 happens to fall on a Wednesday this year but Lucero said they were shooting for a weekday party anyway.

“When we were planning this party at the beginning of the year, we were still unsure how things would play out,” she said. “Things are changing day by day so we planned cautiously when preparing for the 14th anniversary.”

This isn’t the only fun the brewery has planned for its Downtown location that week. On April 24, it will host the Monsoon Music Fest from noon to 7 p.m. on the outdoor stage. The artists are part of Monsoon Music House collective, which pools resources to help independent artists grow their brand.

For more information, find Marble on Instagram or visit marblebrewery.com.