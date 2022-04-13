 PBS' 'Changing Planet' will chronicle the changing environment over seven years - Albuquerque Journal

PBS’ ‘Changing Planet’ will chronicle the changing environment over seven years

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Kenyan landscape as seen in “Changing Planet.” (Courtesy of Hannah Pollock/BBC Studios)

When it comes to climate change, the game plan is always evolving.

The TV series, “Changing Planet,” will chronicle the changing environment over seven years.

It premieres at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1 and will stream on the PBS Video app.

“What is really important about this show is that we’re looking at stories from across the globe,” says Bill Gardner, vice president, multiplatform programming and head of development, PBS. “The climate issues can seem abstract, but when you break down the issues and see what solutions arise, it’s amazing.”

“Changing Planet,” is led by conservation scientist M. Sanjayan.

The series is an unprecedented seven-year global reporting effort to monitor climate change in six of the planet’s most vulnerable ecosystems. From California to Kenya to Cambodia, it features the latest science and explores how communities are pioneering their own environmental efforts. As PBS and Sanjayan return each Earth Day for the next seven years, there will be winners and losers, but also positive changes and reasons for hope.

Gardner says in the first hour, Sanjayan travels to Northern California’s Klamath River Basin, where the Yurok Tribe leads environmental projects that combine modern science with thousands of years of traditional knowledge.

M. Sanjayan is at the helm of the seven-year long series, “Changing Planet.” (Courtesy of Chris Vile/BBC Studios)

Decimated by decades of gold mining and the damming of its rivers, the area is now being brought back, thanks to a massive engineering program to restore the river’s flow and improve the health of the salmon population. The Yurok also practice traditional stewardship of the forest through controlled burns, which help maintain a healthy and balanced ecosystem and prevent fires from getting out of control.

Meanwhile in Iceland, global warming is melting the ice in the Arctic at an unprecedented rate, raising the possibility that the country could become a land without ice.

In the Maldives, where coral reefs are bleaching due to climate change, marine biologists are testing techniques to breed coral more resilient to temperature change.

Scientists are also studying endangered manta rays, which fertilize the reef with nutrients gathered from across the ocean. If the reefs lose their fertilizer, the entire ecosystem is in peril.

In Kenya, where 14 million people make their living by farming, human and animal conflict is increasing as drought deepens. Some communities are confronting drought by building sand dams, which can hold enough water to supply some 5,000 households annually. Sand dams are being constructed across Africa, a grassroots solution that is improving food security and providing jobs.

“In many ways, a lot of these ideas have been around for centuries,” Gardner says. “The sand dams are such a simple idea. If you pay attention to the insights, there are solutions in front of you.”

Gardner says there are two messages to be taken from the series.

“We have the power to affect change and it really comes down to the social choices that we make,” Gardner says. “As a people, we’re making decisions and the priorities aren’t to the benefit of our long-term health.”

Gardner says PBS is focused on solutions and success stories.

“We have to set the context and what we can do,” he says. “People have solutions. As viewers, we have to open our eyes to the possibilities of doing better. The truth is, the planet will outlast us.”

ON TV
The series, “Changing Planet,” will air its premiere episode at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.

Home » Entertainment » PBS’ ‘Changing Planet’ will chronicle the changing environment over seven years

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
'Paranormal Cirque' returns to ABQ with death-defying performances
Entertainment
The artists are selected from around ... The artists are selected from around the world, and the show features 12 to 15 performers.
2
Back on the road, Lacuna Coil ready to rock ...
Entertainment
Cristina Scabbia hasn't experienced too much ... Cristina Scabbia hasn't experienced too much jet lag in the last two years. Today, that's not the case. The vocalist from Italy-based Lacuna Coil ...
3
The Dragon Room Bar still a festive and delectable ...
Dining Reviews
The Dragon Room's happy hour begins ... The Dragon Room's happy hour begins when the doors open at 4 p.m. and continues until 7 p.m.
4
Wrestling legend Mick Foley brings 'Nice Day' tour to ...
Entertainment
Mick Foley has experienced many things ... Mick Foley has experienced many things in his life. The World Wrestling Entertainment legend is taking those stories on the road. He will be ...
5
Sidetrack Brewing to host cask beer festival April 16
Blogs
Tickets are $30 and that will ... Tickets are $30 and that will get participants a sample of each beer, a full pour of one's favorite and a pint glass.
6
Grammy Award-winner Sarah Jarosz to play at Lensic
Entertainment
'Blue Heron Suite' is a much-anticipated ... 'Blue Heron Suite' is a much-anticipated song cycle which Sarah Jarosz composed after being the recipient of the FreshGrass Composition Commission.
7
Playwright brings creative opportunities to stage with SF's Almost ...
Entertainment
Once a month on Zoom, Almost ... Once a month on Zoom, Almost Adults has been presenting a series of LGBTQ+ short play programs bringing together talent and audiences from all ...
8
'Cleaning Lady' sweeps up a second season order from ...
ABQnews Seeker
'The Cleaning Lady' is getting a ... 'The Cleaning Lady' is getting a second season. On Thursday, FOX renewed the drama series, which filmed in and around Albuquerque. It was the ...
9
Marvel’s ‘Morbius’ a vampire movie lacking bite
Entertainment
Jared Leto, who has never met ... Jared Leto, who has never met an accent, a wig, a prosthetic, a dramatic weight loss or a Method role he couldn’t sink his ...
10
Amy Schumer delivers some of the finest work of ...
Entertainment
'Life & Beth' is a semi-autobiographical ... 'Life & Beth' is a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama series