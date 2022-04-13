PBS’ ‘Changing Planet’ will chronicle the changing environment over seven years

When it comes to climate change, the game plan is always evolving.

The TV series, “Changing Planet,” will chronicle the changing environment over seven years.

It premieres at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1 and will stream on the PBS Video app.

“What is really important about this show is that we’re looking at stories from across the globe,” says Bill Gardner, vice president, multiplatform programming and head of development, PBS. “The climate issues can seem abstract, but when you break down the issues and see what solutions arise, it’s amazing.”

“Changing Planet,” is led by conservation scientist M. Sanjayan.

The series is an unprecedented seven-year global reporting effort to monitor climate change in six of the planet’s most vulnerable ecosystems. From California to Kenya to Cambodia, it features the latest science and explores how communities are pioneering their own environmental efforts. As PBS and Sanjayan return each Earth Day for the next seven years, there will be winners and losers, but also positive changes and reasons for hope.

Gardner says in the first hour, Sanjayan travels to Northern California’s Klamath River Basin, where the Yurok Tribe leads environmental projects that combine modern science with thousands of years of traditional knowledge.

Decimated by decades of gold mining and the damming of its rivers, the area is now being brought back, thanks to a massive engineering program to restore the river’s flow and improve the health of the salmon population. The Yurok also practice traditional stewardship of the forest through controlled burns, which help maintain a healthy and balanced ecosystem and prevent fires from getting out of control.

Meanwhile in Iceland, global warming is melting the ice in the Arctic at an unprecedented rate, raising the possibility that the country could become a land without ice.

In the Maldives, where coral reefs are bleaching due to climate change, marine biologists are testing techniques to breed coral more resilient to temperature change.

Scientists are also studying endangered manta rays, which fertilize the reef with nutrients gathered from across the ocean. If the reefs lose their fertilizer, the entire ecosystem is in peril.

In Kenya, where 14 million people make their living by farming, human and animal conflict is increasing as drought deepens. Some communities are confronting drought by building sand dams, which can hold enough water to supply some 5,000 households annually. Sand dams are being constructed across Africa, a grassroots solution that is improving food security and providing jobs.

“In many ways, a lot of these ideas have been around for centuries,” Gardner says. “The sand dams are such a simple idea. If you pay attention to the insights, there are solutions in front of you.”

Gardner says there are two messages to be taken from the series.

“We have the power to affect change and it really comes down to the social choices that we make,” Gardner says. “As a people, we’re making decisions and the priorities aren’t to the benefit of our long-term health.”

Gardner says PBS is focused on solutions and success stories.

“We have to set the context and what we can do,” he says. “People have solutions. As viewers, we have to open our eyes to the possibilities of doing better. The truth is, the planet will outlast us.”

