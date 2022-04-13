 Showtime drama 'City on the Hill' to return beginning July 10 - Albuquerque Journal

Showtime drama ‘City on the Hill’ to return beginning July 10

By Rich Heldenfels / TV Q&A

You have questions. I have some answers.

Aldis Hodge as Decourcy Ward and Kevin Bacon as Jackie Rohr in a scene from “City on a Hill.” (Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME)

Q: What is the status of “City on a Hill” with Kevin Bacon? He is so terrific in it.

A: The drama, which also stars Aldis Hodge, will have a new season on Showtime beginning July 10. Among the plot lines Showtime has announced for the new season: “Having left the FBI and thrown his badge into Boston Harbor, Jackie Rohr (Bacon) lands a lavish new gig running security for a wealthy family. Life is good until secrets begin to unravel. When an investigation opens, ADA Decourcy Ward (Hodge) sees an opportunity to finally rip out the machinery perpetuating a broken criminal justice system.”

Host Trevor Noah appears at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Pizzello/Associated Press)

Q: Please investigate why I’m not getting the Trevor Noah show on Comedy Central. I was getting it up until a few weeks ago and really miss it.

A: “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” returned on April 11. Noah took a break around his hosting of the Grammy Awards telecast on April 3. The return will also find the show back in its old studio and with a live audience.

Mark Harmon as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Sean Murray as NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee in “NCIS.” (Courtesy of CBS Broadcasting)

Q: We are wondering if we can expect Gibbs back on “NCIS” any time soon.

A: This question has come up more than once from folks who apparently did not believe Gibbs’s farewell in the October 2021 episode “Great Wide Open.” I can understand that some confusion stems from Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) still being in the show’s opening credits. But while a surprise guest appearance is always a possibility, Gibbs and Harmon have basically moved on. When the series was renewed for its 20th season recently, CBS announced that “Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover and Katrina Law, with David McCallum, Rocky Carroll and Gary Cole, star.” No Harmon listed. (By the way, CBS has also renewed “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: Hawai’i.”)

Q: Did Mahershala Ali perform the piano pieces in “Green Book”? It certainly looked as if he did, but I’ve not been able to find out if he is a pianist.

A: While Oscar winner Ali played renowned pianist Don Shirley in the movie, the performances in the film involved some screen magic. As Vulture reported at the time, movie-music composer Kris Bowers made recordings recreating Shirley’s performances after painstaking practice: “Because he was such an incredible pianist, I wanted to make sure I played everything incredibly accurately.” (Shirley had died in 2013.) Ali then pretended to play – learning some chords but focusing on the correct posture for a pianist. As a result, Bowers said, Ali “looks like he’s been doing it forever.”

Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com. Letters may be edited. Individual replies are not guaranteed.

 

