I was negative until I was positive

I had two COVID-19 tests within two hours. The first was the over-the-counter (OTC) test provided for free at home, and the second was the point-of-care (POC) rapid test at a local drug store. The OTC came back negative in 15 minutes; the POC was positive in 48 hours. This means I had a mild case of COVID-19 for two days, was not required to wear a mask and was out in public.

The pharmacy could not provide an explanation of the different results, nor could most medical professionals I asked. The reply was usually that “the home test often provides false results.”

Finally, I talked to a N.M. Department of Health representative who called my home regarding the positive test. I asked about the home tests and why they were inaccurate, and was told the home test is the least accurate and is not recommended if you are fully vaccinated as it can miss mild cases and may provide a false negative. She stated that the POC rapid test and polymerase-chain-reaction (PCR) test, the most accurate, can find these mild cases, which is why one of my tests was negative and the other positive.

I was also informed by NMDOH that, once a person has tested positive, they should not get a second test for 90 days. Not that it is harmful, but it may provide false positives due to residue left in your system from the virus.

A basic description of the three COVID-19 tests:

• Over-the-counter: OTC tests typically require the user to swab the nasal passage and wait 10-15 minutes for results. The accuracy of these tests varies, but they are considered particularly accurate if the user is experiencing symptoms and their viral load is very high, i.e. not a mild case.

• Point-of-care: CLIA is a federal regulation that regulates how laboratories handle “human specimens,” which in the case of COVID-19 tests is mucus from the nasal swab. If you are an employer in a health care setting or in a school or organization with an on-premise nurse, POC tests can be a great option to test your patients, staff and even students.

• Polymerase-chain-reaction: PCR tests use saliva or sample from nasal swab and amplify the genetic material within the sample so that even small amounts of coronavirus genes in the sample can be detected. PCR tests are approaching 100% accuracy. They require special equipment to process, therefore start at a higher price point and can be ordered by your doctor.